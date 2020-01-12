Subscribe

Nevius: 49ers prove to everyone they're for real

C.W. NEVIUS
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 11, 2020, 8:55PM
Updated 9 hours ago

SANTA CLARA — This just in. The 49ers are for real.

Which, you say, is obvious, right? Of course they are the real deal. They have gone 14-3, baby. They’re headed to the NFC Championship game. They’re one W away from the Super Bowl.

Except … that’s not how it works. When a team goes from a season in which they lost more than twice as many games as they won (4-12 last year), to the playoffs, there are healthy doubts.

Is this year just a fluke, a series of lucky breaks? Like if Seattle tight end Jacob Hollister had advanced the ball another three inches in the final seconds of the season-ender against Seattle, and scored a touchdown for the win, everything would have changed.

Instead of being the No. 1 seed in the NFC, they’d have been the fifth. They’d have been in the wild-card playoffs, with no week off, and would have traveled to freezing Philadelphia.

It was all set up for disappointment. The 49ers could be the lucky ducks who caught lightning in a bottle, made the playoffs and then were exposed as pretenders, not contenders.

But that’s not what happened. Instead, playing at home, the 49ers took on a very solid Minnesota team and methodically and deliberately squeezed the life out of them. They totally shut down the Vikings’ vaunted purple running game — 10 rushes for 21 yards.

And, more important, the 49ers offense bullied the NFL’s seventh-ranked rush defense for a demoralizing 186 yards and 12 first downs. The rest of the league isn’t going to see that and think the 49ers got a series of lucky breaks.

They are going to see a force with which to be reckoned.

“People keep telling us we are not very good,” tight end George Kittle said. “But we ran the heck out of the ball today.”

It is significant to hear from Kittle. He’s the poster boy for the lucky breaks. He’s the fifth-round draft choice who came out of nowhere (well, Iowa) to become a difference-maker for this upstart team.

And, let’s just make a quick check on how he dominated the game Saturday. How many touchdown catches did he have again?

Zero. In fact, for the afternoon, Kittle only caught three passes for 16 yards. Kittle made some nice blocks, but for the most part he was just one of many.

“That’s what I mean by complementary football,” quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said afterwards. “Everybody contributes.”

Which reminds us of the punchline of the afternoon, the block by Garoppolo that caused the defender to fall to the turf.

“Yeah,” Kittle said. “Jimmy said, ‘I got my first pancake block.’ I said, ‘Sure you did.’”

But it should be said, it isn’t as if the 49ers played perfect football.

On Minnesota’s second offensive series, quarterback Kirk Cousins, picking on cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, hit wide receiver Stefon Diggs with a 41-yard touchdown pass, making the score 7-7. Then, ahead 14-7, Garoppolo threw a pick in the second quarter. For a moment, it looked like we might have ourselves a ballgame.

Nope. The defense turned it up a notch, the redoubtable Dee Ford, back from injury, sacked Cousins and the Vikings were forced to settle for a field goal and a 14-10 score.

And that was pretty much that. The 49ers scored two touchdowns in the third quarter, mostly using a running game that put Tevin Coleman over 100 yards on the day.

On the second scoring drive, after a Richard Sherman interception, coach Kyle Shanahan declined to even order up a passing play. They went 44 yards for a touchdown on eight running plays.

As the old joke goes, the 49ers ran amok. And when they got tired of that, they walked amok.

“That’s what we look like when we are totally healthy,” Sherman said afterwards, referencing the return from injury by Ford, Jaquiski Tartt and Kwon Alexander.

The numbers have to have the rest of the league sitting up and taking notice. As Shanahan said, it is easier to control an opponent’s running game when “they go two-for-12 on third downs.”

They sacked Cousins six times (two by Nick Bosa). Bell cow running back Dalvin Cook, the 10th-ranked rusher in the NFL regular season, ran nine times for 18 yards.

And the Vikings, who were talking big coming into the game — defensive end Danielle Hunter said Garoppolo looked “scared” the last time they played in 2018 — lost their composure.

“There was a point in the second quarter when they were doing a little bit of arguing,” Garoppolo said. “They weren’t getting to the line as quickly.”

That’s what happens when a team gets stifled on both sides of the ball.

“They started to have some frustration,” Bosa said. “They were starting to jaw at each other. That’s one of (defensive line coach) Kris (Kocurek) things, put the foot on the throat and twist it.”

Which sums up this game as well as any. Not that Sherman had gotten over what he saw as a lack of appreciation by the football media.

“This is a one seed versus a six seed,” Sherman said. “And you have people calling it an upset.”

Not anymore. The 49ers are for real.

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius

