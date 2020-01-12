Nevius: 49ers prove to everyone they're for real

SANTA CLARA — This just in. The 49ers are for real.

Which, you say, is obvious, right? Of course they are the real deal. They have gone 14-3, baby. They’re headed to the NFC Championship game. They’re one W away from the Super Bowl.

Except … that’s not how it works. When a team goes from a season in which they lost more than twice as many games as they won (4-12 last year), to the playoffs, there are healthy doubts.

Is this year just a fluke, a series of lucky breaks? Like if Seattle tight end Jacob Hollister had advanced the ball another three inches in the final seconds of the season-ender against Seattle, and scored a touchdown for the win, everything would have changed.

Instead of being the No. 1 seed in the NFC, they’d have been the fifth. They’d have been in the wild-card playoffs, with no week off, and would have traveled to freezing Philadelphia.

It was all set up for disappointment. The 49ers could be the lucky ducks who caught lightning in a bottle, made the playoffs and then were exposed as pretenders, not contenders.

But that’s not what happened. Instead, playing at home, the 49ers took on a very solid Minnesota team and methodically and deliberately squeezed the life out of them. They totally shut down the Vikings’ vaunted purple running game — 10 rushes for 21 yards.

And, more important, the 49ers offense bullied the NFL’s seventh-ranked rush defense for a demoralizing 186 yards and 12 first downs. The rest of the league isn’t going to see that and think the 49ers got a series of lucky breaks.

They are going to see a force with which to be reckoned.

“People keep telling us we are not very good,” tight end George Kittle said. “But we ran the heck out of the ball today.”

It is significant to hear from Kittle. He’s the poster boy for the lucky breaks. He’s the fifth-round draft choice who came out of nowhere (well, Iowa) to become a difference-maker for this upstart team.

And, let’s just make a quick check on how he dominated the game Saturday. How many touchdown catches did he have again?

Zero. In fact, for the afternoon, Kittle only caught three passes for 16 yards. Kittle made some nice blocks, but for the most part he was just one of many.

“That’s what I mean by complementary football,” quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo said afterwards. “Everybody contributes.”

Which reminds us of the punchline of the afternoon, the block by Garoppolo that caused the defender to fall to the turf.

“Yeah,” Kittle said. “Jimmy said, ‘I got my first pancake block.’ I said, ‘Sure you did.’”

But it should be said, it isn’t as if the 49ers played perfect football.

On Minnesota’s second offensive series, quarterback Kirk Cousins, picking on cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, hit wide receiver Stefon Diggs with a 41-yard touchdown pass, making the score 7-7. Then, ahead 14-7, Garoppolo threw a pick in the second quarter. For a moment, it looked like we might have ourselves a ballgame.

Nope. The defense turned it up a notch, the redoubtable Dee Ford, back from injury, sacked Cousins and the Vikings were forced to settle for a field goal and a 14-10 score.