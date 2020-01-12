College basketball roundup: Cal, Stanford men triumph

Freshman Tyrell Terry’s day started with a loss and then got significantly better.

Terry, a Minnesota Vikings fan, scored a season-high 22 points and had six rebounds in helping host Stanford win for the seventh time in eight games, an 88-62 victory over Washington State on Saturday.

“I kept trying to sneak updates during the game and when I heard they lost, it was kind of a bummer,” Terry said. “It’s all right though, I’d rather have a win here.”

The Vikings lost 27-10 to the 49ers, just down the road in Santa Clara.

Carlos da Silva scored all 15 of his points in the first half for the Cardinal (14-2, 3-0 Pac-12), who beat the Cougars a seventh straight time.

Isaac White added 11 points, his second double-figure game of the season. Bryce Wills had 10.

Isaac Bonton reached double figures in scoring for the sixth consecutive game, netting 15 points for the Cougars (10-7, 1-3), who have lost three of four to open conference play since a six-game nonconference winning streak.

Daron Henson, who hadn’t played since a two-minute appearance in the Cougars’ season-opening win over Seattle, was 4-of-6 from 3-point range and scored 12 points.

CAL 61, WASHINGTON STATE 58, OT

Matt Bradley banked in a 3-pointer with six seconds remaining in overtime, lifting the host Bears over the Huskies.

Bradley finished with 17 points and five rebounds to help the Golden Bears (8-8, 2-1 Pac-12) to their second straight win after a four-game losing streak. Grant Anticevich added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Paris Austin scored 10.

Jaden McDaniels had 12 points and 11 rebounds for Washington. The Huskies (11-6, 1-3) rallied from 10 down in the final 12 minutes of the second half but made only one basket in overtime.

Bradley scored on a left-handed layup with 1:35 left in overtime to give Cal a two-point lead. The two teams traded misses before Nahziah Carter made two of three free throws that made it 58-all with 34.2 seconds left after being fouled taking a 3-pointer by Anticevich.

Bradley got the ball and dribbled the clock down before taking the game-winning shot above the arc. The ball banked in as the crowd at Haas Pavilion erupted.

Both teams missed a shot to win at the end of regulation.

SAN FRANCISCO 79, PACIFIC 75

Charles Minlend scored 19 points, Jimbo Lull added 13 with nine rebounds and visiting San Francisco beat Pacific 79-75 on Saturday night.

Dzmitry Ryuny hit 3 of 3 3-pointers and scored 12 points and Jordan Ratinho added 11 for the Dons (13-6, 2-2 West Coast Conference), who shot 51% from the field. Josh Kunen scored 10 points and had eight boards.

Jahbril Price-Noel led Pacific (14-5, 2-1) with a career-high 20 points off the bench.

SANTA CLARA 67, SAINT MARY’S 66

Josip Vrankic had 22 points and 10 rebounds and scored the go-ahead basket with 9.4 seconds left to help visiting Santa Clara beat Saint Mary’s on Saturday.

The Broncos’ Trey Wertz missed a driving layup and Vrankic grabbed the offensive rebound. Vrankic was short on the first putback attempt but grabbed the rebound and scored on the second. Malik Fitts missed a pair of attempts in the final seconds for Saint Mary’s.

DJ Mitchell added 16 points and eight boards for Santa Clara (15-3, 2-1 West Coast Conference).

Jordan Ford had 30 points and Fitts added 17 points and 11 rebounds for Saint Mary’s (15-4, 2-2).