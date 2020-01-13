Stanford finishes sweep of rival Cal

BERKELEY — Stanford certainly wanted a tough challenge with a week ahead that features road games at fellow Pac-12 powers Oregon and Oregon State. Cal provided that push while desperately seeking a much-improved performance against its rival than the outcome of two days earlier.

Kiana Williams had 21 points, six rebounds and five assists, and No. 5 Stanford made it a weekend sweep of Cal with a 79-65 victory Sunday night in the second meeting over three days between the Bay Area rivals.

Haley Jones also scored 21 and Lexie Hull added 15 to help Stanford win its fifth straight game since a loss at Texas on Dec. 22.

Now come perhaps the toughest back-to-back tests yet for Hall of Fame coach Tara VanDerveer’s young Cardinal: a weekend road trip to play the Oregon schools.

A glimpse of Final Four-caliber teams? Perhaps.

“Or at least a regional,” VanDerveer quipped. “I feel like we have control of our own destiny. What better situation to be in?”

Stanford (15-1, 4-0 Pac-12) made 9 of 14 shots out of halftime to pull away as Cal began 2 for 10 and the Cardinal produced a 13-0 run in the fourth quarter.

“There is a flow to Stanford basketball when they are in their comfort zone. You saw it a little bit in the fourth quarter,” Cal coach Charmin Smith said.

Cal scorng leader Jaelyn Brown, averaging 14.8 points, had 14 after being held to four on just four shots in Friday’s loss.

The Golden Bears (8-7, 0-4), playing a difficult stretch with four straight games facing teams that were ranked in the top-five this week, lost their fourth straight game and fifth in six following a seven-game winning streak.

But Cal responded with more energy on both ends after Stanford took the first game of the Battle of the Bay on Friday night in lopsided fashion, holding the Bears to season-lows in points and field-goal percentage at 27.3. The 33-point victory was Stanford’s largest margin in the rivalry since a 78-45 win Jan. 2, 2011.

“We’re just motivating each other each time out and we weren’t happy how we came out on Friday,” Cal guard Cailyn Crocker said.

VanDerveer considered it only a “halftime” of sorts afterward Friday considering the teams had to play again so soon. In the initial meeting she became the first women’s coach with 500 regular-season victories in a single conference having accomplished the feat in the Pac-12 — formerly the Pac-10.

Cal wanted to be disruptive defensively and scored 13 points off Stanford’s 11 first-half turnovers to stay within 36-29 at halftime despite Stanford shooting 52% in the initial two quarters.

“If we were playing perfect in January, I might as well just retire or something,” VanDerveer said.

Stanford has won nine of the last 11 against Cal overall but the teams had split the previous two season series.

Green hurt

Cal freshman guard Jazlen Green was placed in the concussion protocol following an evaluation by the medical staff. She hit her head in a collision with Lacie Hull at the 6:56 mark of the second quarter. Green didn’t return but was able to walk off the court with supervision, holding the left side of her head.