Subscribe

Barber: 49ers have little to fear from Packers

January 12, 2020, 9:13PM
Updated 5 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

So they’re doing it again. The 49ers and Packers will play a postseason game for the eighth time next Sunday. It will be at Levi’s Stadium, and the winner will advance to Super Bowl 54. It’s kind of an important event.

That eighth playoff matchup will tie 49ers-Giants for the most in San Francisco’s history. In other words, these two teams have made a habit of ruining one another’s seasons.

For a time, the Packers were the 49ers’ nemeses. They haunted the teams of George Seifert and Steve Mariucci, eliminating the Niners four times in the seven seasons between 1995 and 2001. Two of those 49ers losses were in San Francisco; it didn’t really seem to matter where the game was played. The one time SF turned the tide in that era was after the 1998 season, and it took a miraculous touchdown catch by Terrell Owens with 8 seconds left to make it happen.

That was a long time ago, though. A generation ago, and the 49ers have done much to blot out those bad memories. They bumped off the Packers in consecutive seasons, 2012 and 2013. Colin Kaepernick ran wild in those games. Some of those Green Bay defenders probably still see Kaepernick disappearing at the horizon when they’re trying to sleep at night.

In other words, the 49ers are working to become the Packers’ nemeses. Beating them in the NFC championship game would add to the trend — and you have every reason to expect that will happen.

You can’t dismiss an opponent at this level of the postseason. The Packers went 13-3 this year and outlasted a determined Seahawks team in a divisional playoff game Sunday. Their quarterback is still Aaron Rodgers, the most skilled quarterback I have ever seen. So yeah, I’m trying to talk myself into believing the conference title game is up for grabs.

It’s an unconvincing conversation.

There is very little about the Packers to truly frighten the 49ers. And that includes even Rodgers. He remains a miraculous passer and a fiery competitor. He’s also the type of quarterback San Francisco can handle.

The Niners have been dinged by a certain type of passer this season. Two of their three regular-season losses came to Baltimore (piloted by Lamar Jackson) and Seattle (Russell Wilson). Wilson came about three inches from zapping the 49ers again in the season finale. And Arizona, which finished 5-10-1, was a curiously difficult foe for Robert Saleh’s defense.

The common denominator among those QBs is mobility. Not, like, drift-around-in-the-pocket mobility, but the kind where the quarterback can elude a blitzer and take off downfield for a 20-yard run. The 49ers, with their wide defensive alignment and aggressive pass rushers, were susceptible to that sort of playmaker.

Rodgers isn’t that guy. He has always been a genius at buying time in the pocket, and he has never been afraid to tuck in the ball and scoot when necessary. But he’s 36 now, and the Packers don’t want him running a lot. He rushed for 183 yards this season, the least he’s ever had when starting 16 games.

Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins has some wiggle, too, and the 49ers sacked him six times in Saturday’s divisional playoff game. They dropped Rodgers five times when they hosted Green Bay in late November.

Rodgers passed for 104 yards in that game. Only once in his 15-year has he ever started a game, not gotten hurt and thrown for fewer yards (77 against Denver in 2015). Not surprisingly, the 49ers won that earlier matchup 37-8, dominating the Packers from start to finish.

Playing Rodgers for a chance to get to the Super Bowl should scare most teams. Not the 49ers.

Anyway, this season has represented a changing of the guard at quarterback. Tom Brady and Drew Brees lost in the first round of the playoffs. Wilson lost on Sunday. Philip Rivers didn’t even make the postseason. Ben Roethlisberger didn’t make it to Week 3. The only old pro left standing is Rodgers, and he probably won’t be standing for long.

On defense, the Packers’ strength is their edge rushers, Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith. (Remember when the 49ers had all those Smiths?) They combined for 25½ sacks in 2019. They’re a legitimately formidable combination.

In theory, this should be a major factor in the conference championship game. The San Francisco offensive tackles, Joe Staley and Mike McGlinchey, haven’t been the team’s strong suit this year. In fact, each has struggled at times.

Somehow, this hasn’t always emerged as a big deal. The Vikings had a strong pair of edge rushers, too, in defensive ends Danielle Hunter and Everson Griffen, but they weren’t a decisive element in Saturday’s playoff game. Hunter had one of Minnesota’s two sacks. It was lost in the 49ers’ 27-10 win.

A similar scenario played out when the Niners and Packers faced off in Week 12. The Smiths combined for two sacks, but they weren’t particularly significant. Because nearly everything else favored San Francisco.

The 49ers run the ball well and play stifling defense, and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo usually makes just enough big plays to stay above water. It just doesn’t matter if Staley and McGlinchey whiff a couple times.

What can the Packers rely upon to erase these disadvantages? Coaching? Fat chance.

Defensive coordinator Mike Pettine is actually really sharp at scheming. He did well enough with the Jets and Bills to get a head coaching opportunity in Cleveland. That didn’t go well — it rarely does in Cleveland — but he has done good things in Green Bay.

On the other hand, Minnesota also had a top-notch, veteran defensive mind in Mike Zimmer, its head coach. He couldn’t outfox Kyle Shanahan on Saturday, and Pettine probably won’t, either.

On the other side of the ball, the Packers’ offensive designer is Matt LaFleur, Shanahan’s long-time protégé. LaFleur and Rodgers seem to have settled into a productive relationship after getting off to a rough start. But Green Bay ranked 18th in total yardage this season, which is what you’d sort of expect as the floor for a team featuring a healthy Aaron Rodgers.

LaFleur may be a good play caller, but he doesn’t have his unit clicking like Saleh, whose defense buried the Vikings.

Strange things happen in the NFL. If one of those strange things — a particularly strange one — doesn’t happen next Sunday, the 49ers will be going to the Super Bowl for the seventh time.

You can reach columnist Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. Follow him on Twitter: @Skinny_Post.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine