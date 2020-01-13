Barber: 49ers have little to fear from Packers

So they’re doing it again. The 49ers and Packers will play a postseason game for the eighth time next Sunday. It will be at Levi’s Stadium, and the winner will advance to Super Bowl 54. It’s kind of an important event.

That eighth playoff matchup will tie 49ers-Giants for the most in San Francisco’s history. In other words, these two teams have made a habit of ruining one another’s seasons.

For a time, the Packers were the 49ers’ nemeses. They haunted the teams of George Seifert and Steve Mariucci, eliminating the Niners four times in the seven seasons between 1995 and 2001. Two of those 49ers losses were in San Francisco; it didn’t really seem to matter where the game was played. The one time SF turned the tide in that era was after the 1998 season, and it took a miraculous touchdown catch by Terrell Owens with 8 seconds left to make it happen.

That was a long time ago, though. A generation ago, and the 49ers have done much to blot out those bad memories. They bumped off the Packers in consecutive seasons, 2012 and 2013. Colin Kaepernick ran wild in those games. Some of those Green Bay defenders probably still see Kaepernick disappearing at the horizon when they’re trying to sleep at night.

In other words, the 49ers are working to become the Packers’ nemeses. Beating them in the NFC championship game would add to the trend — and you have every reason to expect that will happen.

You can’t dismiss an opponent at this level of the postseason. The Packers went 13-3 this year and outlasted a determined Seahawks team in a divisional playoff game Sunday. Their quarterback is still Aaron Rodgers, the most skilled quarterback I have ever seen. So yeah, I’m trying to talk myself into believing the conference title game is up for grabs.

It’s an unconvincing conversation.

There is very little about the Packers to truly frighten the 49ers. And that includes even Rodgers. He remains a miraculous passer and a fiery competitor. He’s also the type of quarterback San Francisco can handle.

The Niners have been dinged by a certain type of passer this season. Two of their three regular-season losses came to Baltimore (piloted by Lamar Jackson) and Seattle (Russell Wilson). Wilson came about three inches from zapping the 49ers again in the season finale. And Arizona, which finished 5-10-1, was a curiously difficult foe for Robert Saleh’s defense.

The common denominator among those QBs is mobility. Not, like, drift-around-in-the-pocket mobility, but the kind where the quarterback can elude a blitzer and take off downfield for a 20-yard run. The 49ers, with their wide defensive alignment and aggressive pass rushers, were susceptible to that sort of playmaker.

Rodgers isn’t that guy. He has always been a genius at buying time in the pocket, and he has never been afraid to tuck in the ball and scoot when necessary. But he’s 36 now, and the Packers don’t want him running a lot. He rushed for 183 yards this season, the least he’s ever had when starting 16 games.

Minnesota’s Kirk Cousins has some wiggle, too, and the 49ers sacked him six times in Saturday’s divisional playoff game. They dropped Rodgers five times when they hosted Green Bay in late November.