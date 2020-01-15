Photos: Piner boys top Cardinal Newman on basketball court

It was a battle of the unbeatens in North Bay League-Oak Division boys basketball Tuesday night.

Piner (15-2 overall, 3-0 in league) hosted Cardinal Newman (14-3, 2-1) in a key league matchup and came away with the 58-51 victory to hand the Cardinals their first loss.

The last time these two squads met, Cardinal Newman outlasted the Prospectors 54-52 in a Dec. 28 overtime thriller that decided the winner of the Sonoma County Classic tournament.

Cardinal Newman was fresh off another overtime win, 57-51 over the Healdsburg ’Hounds, on Saturday.

Next up for Piner is a road game Thursday at Santa Rosa. Cardinal Newman hosts Windsor that night.