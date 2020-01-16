Subscribe

Barber: John Lynch's trades put 49ers over the top

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 15, 2020, 10:09PM
SANTA CLARA — One of the most important contributors to the 49ers’ 2019 playoff run won’t get a lot of airtime Sunday, when the Niners host the Green Bay Packers in the NFC championship game. Maybe a quick camera shot before kickoff, or a flash to a dim Levi’s Stadium suite during the game. He won’t be wearing a red jersey, or even an officially licensed sweatsuit.

John Lynch will be at the stadium, watching intently, ready to join in any postgame celebration should the 49ers advance to Super Bowl 54. Mostly, though, he is the invisible hand that has helped build a budding powerhouse.

“I mean, John and his staff have been unbelievable,” San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said before practice Wednesday. “When we came here, we knew we had to go get some (players). There were a lot here to start with that have worked out very well, but we also knew we had a lot of hard work in front of us. John and his staff have presented all this stuff and got us a ton of guys.”

Lynch and Shanahan together — it’s hard to untangle their influence in personnel matters — have indeed reeled in several tons of talent, if you include draft picks, free agents and waiver acquisitions. And I give Shanahan primacy in those decisions. He ultimately makes the final call on the 49ers’ roster.

When it comes to trades, Lynch plays a more active role. Shanahan might identify the players he wants. It’s generally up to the general manager to work the phones and make it happen. When you view the roster construction through that prism, Lynch emerges as the unsung hero.

Since Shanahan and Lynch came to Santa Clara in early 2017, the 49ers have traded for seven players. (I’m not counting players selected with draft picks acquired in trades; that’s a different process.) Three of those seven were guard Jeremy Zuttah, running back Kapri Bibbs and offensive tackle Shon Coleman. The Niners didn’t extract much from those guys. Nor did they surrender much to get them. They got Coleman for a seventh-round choice. Zuttah and Bibbs each involved an exchange of picks. All three were inexpensive fliers who haven’t panned out.

The other four trades have more or less driven the 49ers’ resurgence.

On Aug. 31, 2017, they acquired guard Laken Tomlinson from Detroit for a 2019 fifth-round draft choice. On Oct. 30, 2017, they got quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo from New England for a 2018 second-rounder. On March 13, 2018, they traded to get edge rusher Dee Ford from Kansas City for a 2020 second-rounder. And on Oct. 22, 2019, they acquired Emmanuel Sanders and a fifth-round pick from Denver in exchange for 2020 third- and fourth-rounders.

All in all, I’d call that bargain-basement compensation for four crucial players. They aren’t the four best players on the 49ers, but they are among the four biggest difference-makers.

I won’t belabor the point on Garoppolo. He’s a franchise quarterback, and the NFL has a shortage of those. I like Nick Mullens, Garoppolo’s backup, but I’m not sure he could lead a team to the Super Bowl. Garoppolo can. If things go as expected Sunday, he will. Everything changed for this organization when Lynch and Shanahan yanked Garoppolo from under Tom Brady during the 2017 season.

Laken Tomlinson isn’t as glittery a name. On the other hand, can you name the only 49ers player to play 100% of the snaps on either offense or defense this season? Yes, it was the left guard — the brainy, quiet, 312-pound Tomlinson. His presence was especially crucial during a campaign in which left tackle Joe Staley missed nine games, right tackle Mike McGlinchey missed four, right guard Mike Person missed two and center Weston Richburg finished the season on injured reserve.

Tomlinson was the bedrock of the 49ers’ offensive line.

Each of Lynch’s more recent trades changed an entire position group for the Niners. Start with Ford, the ferociously quick pass rusher.

“His takeoff, his get-off, is just one of a kind,” San Francisco defensive tackle DeForest Buckner marveled Wednesday. “Probably the best first step I’ve ever seen in the league. It’s like a track meet, you know what I mean? You hear the gun and he’s just taking off.”

Ford’s problem this season, as anyone who knows his history might have guessed, has been health. He missed five games, and most of a sixth, with a quadriceps strain. The 49ers defense was substantially less disruptive without him. They had other injuries at the same time, it’s true. But when Ford is playing, as he did against Minnesota in last week’s divisional playoff game, the Niners are a different team.

“His presence alone, I feel like it scares offensive linemen,” Buckner said. “They bail out of their technique. They’re so scared about his speed around the edge that they bail out of their set and they kind of just start backpedaling, to not let him get around the edge. If you’re a 3-technique (defensive tackle) next to him, it opens a lot of space for you to go to work. Also having Nick (Bosa) on the other edge, it’s hard for an offensive coordinator to slide the line a certain direction because you’ve got two really, really talented guys on both edges. Pick and choose, really.”

Sanders provided a similar boost to the offense when he arrived in Week 8.

In retrospect, it’s hard to recall exactly how bad the 49ers receiving corps was before he got here. Practically speaking, it was tight end George Kittle and the cast of Hee-Haw. Rookie Deebo Samuel was talented but raw, and was nursing a sore groin at the time. Kendrick Bourne had been up and down. And Shanahan had two wide receivers, Dante Pettis and Marquise Goodwin, in whom he had completely lost confidence.

Sanders changed all of it. He gave the 49ers a solid No. 1 receiver, pushed the others down the progression and, most important, became a settling influence on Samuel and Bourne.

“He’s a tremendous leader,” fullback Kyle Juszczyk told me. “And to have that veteran guy in a room full of younger guys, I think, really helped with how guys like Deebo and Kendrick have developed. Also, Emmanuel is just extremely hard to cover one on one. Man-to-man coverage, I think he’s one of the tops. That gives us another piece that maybe we were missing, that dynamic one-on-one route runner.”

Sanders’ production with the 49ers has been good, but not spectacular: 38 catches, 535 yards, three touchdowns in 11 games, including the playoff game. Like Garoppolo, Tomlinson and Ford, his influence goes deeper than the surface.

I guess you could say the same for Lynch. The jury is still out on his draft prowess; he and Shanahan have had as many misses (Solomon Thomas, Reuben Foster) as hits (Bosa and Kittle) in that regard. But when you look at what Lynch has contributed to the 2019 roster, it’s safe to say 49ers wouldn’t trade him for another GM.

You can reach columnist Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. Follow him on Twitter: @Skinny_Post.

