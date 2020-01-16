Barber: John Lynch's trades put 49ers over the top

SANTA CLARA — One of the most important contributors to the 49ers’ 2019 playoff run won’t get a lot of airtime Sunday, when the Niners host the Green Bay Packers in the NFC championship game. Maybe a quick camera shot before kickoff, or a flash to a dim Levi’s Stadium suite during the game. He won’t be wearing a red jersey, or even an officially licensed sweatsuit.

John Lynch will be at the stadium, watching intently, ready to join in any postgame celebration should the 49ers advance to Super Bowl 54. Mostly, though, he is the invisible hand that has helped build a budding powerhouse.

“I mean, John and his staff have been unbelievable,” San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan said before practice Wednesday. “When we came here, we knew we had to go get some (players). There were a lot here to start with that have worked out very well, but we also knew we had a lot of hard work in front of us. John and his staff have presented all this stuff and got us a ton of guys.”

Lynch and Shanahan together — it’s hard to untangle their influence in personnel matters — have indeed reeled in several tons of talent, if you include draft picks, free agents and waiver acquisitions. And I give Shanahan primacy in those decisions. He ultimately makes the final call on the 49ers’ roster.

When it comes to trades, Lynch plays a more active role. Shanahan might identify the players he wants. It’s generally up to the general manager to work the phones and make it happen. When you view the roster construction through that prism, Lynch emerges as the unsung hero.

Since Shanahan and Lynch came to Santa Clara in early 2017, the 49ers have traded for seven players. (I’m not counting players selected with draft picks acquired in trades; that’s a different process.) Three of those seven were guard Jeremy Zuttah, running back Kapri Bibbs and offensive tackle Shon Coleman. The Niners didn’t extract much from those guys. Nor did they surrender much to get them. They got Coleman for a seventh-round choice. Zuttah and Bibbs each involved an exchange of picks. All three were inexpensive fliers who haven’t panned out.

The other four trades have more or less driven the 49ers’ resurgence.

On Aug. 31, 2017, they acquired guard Laken Tomlinson from Detroit for a 2019 fifth-round draft choice. On Oct. 30, 2017, they got quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo from New England for a 2018 second-rounder. On March 13, 2018, they traded to get edge rusher Dee Ford from Kansas City for a 2020 second-rounder. And on Oct. 22, 2019, they acquired Emmanuel Sanders and a fifth-round pick from Denver in exchange for 2020 third- and fourth-rounders.

All in all, I’d call that bargain-basement compensation for four crucial players. They aren’t the four best players on the 49ers, but they are among the four biggest difference-makers.

I won’t belabor the point on Garoppolo. He’s a franchise quarterback, and the NFL has a shortage of those. I like Nick Mullens, Garoppolo’s backup, but I’m not sure he could lead a team to the Super Bowl. Garoppolo can. If things go as expected Sunday, he will. Everything changed for this organization when Lynch and Shanahan yanked Garoppolo from under Tom Brady during the 2017 season.