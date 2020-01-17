Barber: Count on a big game from 49ers’ George Kittle vs. Packers

By George Kittle standards, it was practically a no-show.

Yes, the 49ers tight end received the usual round of applause for his willingness and ability to batter defenders in the run game. But his receiving numbers against the Minnesota Vikings in last Saturday’s NFC divisional playoff game were puny: five targets, three catches, 16 yards. The yardage was his lowest in a game since his rookie season of 2017.

As you may have noticed, Kittle’s shrinkage didn’t matter much in the grand scheme. The 49ers won 27-10, breezing into a matchup with the Green Bay Packers in this Sunday’s conference championship game.

That’s the beauty of Kyle Shanahan’s offense. It’s varied enough that his best player can have a quiet game, and his team can still punish the opponent and advance.

Just the same, don’t expect Kittle to be a glorified offensive tackle against Green Bay this weekend. In fact, expect the opposite. All signs point to the NFL’s best all-around tight end having a field day.

Wednesday, there was a sign pointing in the other direction. It was Kittle’s ankle, which was sore enough to keep him out of practice that day. Though he left the field without a limp, the news was enough to get the Niners faithful reaching for medication. The 49ers are 7½-point favorites against Green Bay. The one thing that could erase that gap is a major injury — such as an injury to George Kittle’s ankle. And a photo emerged of the tight end’s left foot bent under the weight of Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson in the previous game.

Imagine what it would take, though, to keep the wild-eyed Kittle out of the NFC title game. A monsoon, perhaps. Or catatonia. The sore ankle never had a chance, and Kittle was back on the field Thursday, practicing in full.

“I feel fabulous. Thanks for asking,” he said when queried after practice.

But how about the ankle?

“I feel fabulous,” Kittle repeated with a pasted-on smile. “Thanks for asking.”

And yeah, he’s probably gonna wreak some havoc on the Packers.

For one thing, Kittle doesn’t have back-to-back slow games, or at least he hasn’t since he was a rookie. When Kittle caught two passes for 22 yards against Detroit in September of 2018, he bounced back with five for 79 at Kansas City the next week. When Green Bay limited him to four for 30 later that year, Kittle followed up with five for 98 and a touchdown against the Rams. And when a stout Baltimore defense held him to two for 17 on Dec. 1, he managed to put up six for 67 and a TD at New Orleans a week later.

It’s part of the Kittle legend, which has building since the day he arrived as a fifth-round draft choice from Iowa.

“One of his first weeks here, Mike McDaniel, our run-game coordinator, just told me to keep an eye on him, and to see, as he put it, the freakishness in him,” 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk said of Kittle. “He has a freakish athleticism that doesn’t always look pretty, but it’s extremely efficient. So (McDaniel) kind of put me on it. And I did have an eye on him, and I saw. I said, ‘There’s something special in there if he wants to be.’”