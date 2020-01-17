Sharks shut out in Colorado

DENVER — All of the work the Sharks have put in over the last month to establish some semblance of an identity was nowhere to be found Thursday night in a blowout loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

The Sharks fell behind early and never recovered, allowing two goals in the first period and two more in the second in what became a 4-0 loss to the Avalanche at Pepsi Center.

Goalie Martin Jones stopped 27 of 31 shots in the first 40 minutes and didn’t get any offensive support, as the Sharks were shut out for the second time this season in what was their second game of a three-game road trip. The Sharks finish the trip Saturday against the Vancouver Canucks.

As important as it is for the Sharks to string together a few wins to have any hope of rejoining the playoff picture in the Western Conference, they first need to play to a certain identity.

Being physical, playing with a defense-first mindset, being smart with the puck, outworking their opposition.

It was all in short supply against the Avalanche, as the Sharks, coming off a 6-3 loss to Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday, lost consecutive games in regulation time for the first time since Dec. 21-22, when they were beaten by the Vegas Golden Knights and St. Louis Blues at SAP Center.

Since then, the Sharks had gone 5-3-2 in games before Thursday, allowing two goals or fewer six times. They allowed just one goal in wins over Columbus and Dallas last week, initially surviving the loss of captain and top center Logan Couture to a fractured ankle.

“My concentration is getting this team playing with an identity, playing the right way, playing with structure to give us a chance every night,” Sharks interim coach Bob Boughner said Wednesday. “We got away from that (Tuesday) night, and it’s a good lesson. Once you get away from it, you start cutting corners and that’s what happens.

“My job is to trying to get this team playing the right way every night. If that happens, we’re going to deal with injuries like (Couture), I think the rest will take care of itself.”

Jones was making his first start since Jan. 5, when he stopped 24 of 29 shots in what became a 5-4 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals.

Thursday, Jones allowed a goal on the first shot he faced. Valeri Nichushkin skated into the Sharks’ zone and around Brent Burns before he beat Jones from in close for his eighth goal of the season just 45 seconds into the first period.

Colorado’s second goal came with three seconds left before the first intermission, as Cale Makar beat a screened Jones with a wrist shot from inside the blue line.

Jones otherwise played a decent first period, making 11 saves, including ones on a Mikko Rantanen breakaway and another in Pierre-Edouard Bellemare on an Avalanche 2 on 1.

Ryan Graves scored at even strength at the 9:59 mark of the second period and Matt Calvert scored shorthanded with 7:18 left in the second for a 4-0 Avalanche lead.

The Sharks started 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the first time in over seven weeks, as Tim Heed dressed as the seventh defenseman and Antti Suomela was a scratch.

The game marked the first time the Sharks and Avalanche had played each other since Game 7 of their second-round playoff series at SAP Center. The Sharks won the game 3-2 to advance to the Western Conference final for the second time in four years under former coach Pete DeBoer.

Most of the players who were in that series remain with their respective teams, including Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, who entered Thursday with five goals and seven assists in the last seven games.

MacKinnon had 68 points coming into the game with the Sharks, third-most in the NHL behind Connor McDavid (74) and Leon Draisaitl (73) of the Edmonton Oilers.

MacKinnon and his linemates, though, were shut out for the first two periods as they were largely matched up against Sharks defensemen Marc-Edouard Vlasic and Erik Karlsson.