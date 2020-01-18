49ers look to contain Packers' breakout receiver Davante Adams

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers understand that keeping Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams reasonably under control will go a long way toward determining if they’re headed to Miami for Super Bowl LIV.

But there’s a difference between knowing something and doing something about it, and Adams, nearly fully recovered from a turf toe injury that cost him four games, is riding a hot streak into Sunday’s NFC championship game at Levi’s Stadium.

“He’s a top receiver in this league,” 49ers safety Jaquiski Tartt said. “I’d say top five from the film he’s put out. He’s been very underrated his whole career.”

To say Adams is the favorite target of Aaron Rodgers is an understatement. In the Packers’ 28-23 playoff win over the Seattle Seahawks, Rodgers threw the ball 11 times to Adams, completing eight for 160 yards and two touchdowns. No other wide receiver had more than a single ball thrown in his direction.

Adams caught 83 passes for 997 yards in 12 games this season, numbers that project to 111 receptions for 1,329 yards over a full season. The Palo Alto High alum and former Fresno State standout was the intended receiver 9.1 times per game, which trailed only Michael Thomas of New Orleans (10.1) and Julio Jones of Atlanta (9.2) during the regular season.

And while the 49ers were generally pretty good about keeping receivers from having huge games, Thomas got them for 11 receptions, 134 yards and a touchdown and Jones had 13 catches for 134 yards and two scores.

In the 49ers’ 37-8 drubbing of the Packers on Nov. 24, Adams was kept in check with seven catches for 43 yards and the lone Green Bay touchdown — numbers the Niners would probably be happy with duplicating on Sunday, minus the touchdown.

At the time, Adams was in his third game back after missing a quarter of the season with turf toe, an injury he is still dealing with. Over the last three regular-season games and the playoff win, Adams has 35 receptions for 472 yards.

One thing the 49ers aren’t likely to do is take their best corner, Richard Sherman, have him greet Adams at the team bus and then shadow him all day.

“Not to get too much into schematics, but we have a philosophy on how we operate around here, but that doesn’t mean we don’t look at every possible avenue,” defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said. “I’ll stay away from that one.”

Sherman, who in Seattle shadowed the likes of Jones, A.J. Green and Anquan Boldin, isn’t about to buck the chain of command.

“You go to your job and tell your boss what you’re going to do and not going to do and see how long you last,” Sherman said. “Saleh calls the defense. If he says, ‘Follow this guy everywhere he goes,’ that’s what I’m going to do. If he doesn’t, then guess what? I’m going to do what he tells me. That’s how coach-and-player relationships work.”