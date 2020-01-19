Barber: 49ers favored over Packers, which hasn't always been a guarantee

SANTA CLARA — It’s hard to win conference championship games.

That is both the most obvious take on Sunday’s high-stakes 49ers-Packers tilt at Levi’s Stadium, and one of the least mentioned in the run-up to kickoff. Why? Because so much favors the Niners in this game that a victory over Green Bay — and a trip to Super Bowl 54 in Miami — is being treated as practically a foregone conclusion.

Let us count the 49ers’ advantages. They are playing at home. They are rested after the bye that preceded their one-sided divisional-round win against Minnesota, and probably healthier than they have been at any point this season. They face a brilliant quarterback in Aaron Rodgers, but have terrorized pocket passers all year. Oh, and they smashed the Packers 37-8 when the two teams met on the same field Nov. 24.

There are other, more nuanced, more tactical reasons the 49ers have been installed as 7½-point favorites over Green Bay. Kyle Shanahan’s team has every reason to be confident. But overconfidence could prove fatal to the dream of a championship. Consider this a reminder that even great players, and really good teams, lose conference championship games.

Ask revered 49ers quarterback Joe Montana, running back Roger Craig or the Super Bowl-ring-bejeweled defender Charles Haley; each of them lost two. Ask legends Steve Young and Jerry Rice, who lost three apiece. Ask the great Bill Walsh, who coached the 49ers to one of those losses. Or George Seifert, who lost three, or Jim Harbaugh, who lost a couple.

In fact, ask most of the members of the 49ers’ Hall of Fame (at least those who played in the Super Bowl era), because this team — this illustrious, decorated franchise — has lost more conference title games than any other. That’s right — San Francisco is 6-9 all-time in the round before The Round.

That’s a lot of cracks at the Super Bowl, which is a credit to the 49ers. But the four franchises who have a similar number of conference-deciding appearances all have better marks. The Steelers are 8-8 in the AFC’s final round. The Cowboys are 8-6 in the NFC. The Patriots, damn them to hell, are a stunning 11-4 in the AFC.

And if you’re looking for a reason to discount Green Bay on Sunday, consider that the 49ers were at home in five of those nine championship-game losses, and were the favored team in four of them. That includes the 1990 NFC championship game against the New York Giants, in which the Niners were 8-point favorites — even more prohibitive than they are against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Craig fumbled with 2:36 left in that one, the Giants’ Lawrence Taylor recovered, and the rest is infamy.

That fumble was a weird thing. And weird things happen in football.

Guy McIntyre was San Francisco’s starting left guard that day, as he was for so many of the biggest games in franchise history. And he remembers that loss vividly, 29 years later.

“Losing is hard to get rid of,” McIntyre, now the team’s director of alumni relations, told me Friday, standing in the hallway outside the 49ers locker room at Levi’s Stadium. “It’s just hard to get rid of. I mean, when you’re playing, you have to. But when you sit down and you think back over the career — ‘Man, if we had did this, or if this wouldn’t have happened, we could have had five championships. We could’ve had a three-peat.’ As you get older, the losses start creeping up on top of the wins.”