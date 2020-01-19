Subscribe

Barber: 49ers favored over Packers, which hasn't always been a guarantee

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 18, 2020, 8:21PM
Updated 24 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

SANTA CLARA — It’s hard to win conference championship games.

That is both the most obvious take on Sunday’s high-stakes 49ers-Packers tilt at Levi’s Stadium, and one of the least mentioned in the run-up to kickoff. Why? Because so much favors the Niners in this game that a victory over Green Bay — and a trip to Super Bowl 54 in Miami — is being treated as practically a foregone conclusion.

Let us count the 49ers’ advantages. They are playing at home. They are rested after the bye that preceded their one-sided divisional-round win against Minnesota, and probably healthier than they have been at any point this season. They face a brilliant quarterback in Aaron Rodgers, but have terrorized pocket passers all year. Oh, and they smashed the Packers 37-8 when the two teams met on the same field Nov. 24.

There are other, more nuanced, more tactical reasons the 49ers have been installed as 7½-point favorites over Green Bay. Kyle Shanahan’s team has every reason to be confident. But overconfidence could prove fatal to the dream of a championship. Consider this a reminder that even great players, and really good teams, lose conference championship games.

Ask revered 49ers quarterback Joe Montana, running back Roger Craig or the Super Bowl-ring-bejeweled defender Charles Haley; each of them lost two. Ask legends Steve Young and Jerry Rice, who lost three apiece. Ask the great Bill Walsh, who coached the 49ers to one of those losses. Or George Seifert, who lost three, or Jim Harbaugh, who lost a couple.

In fact, ask most of the members of the 49ers’ Hall of Fame (at least those who played in the Super Bowl era), because this team — this illustrious, decorated franchise — has lost more conference title games than any other. That’s right — San Francisco is 6-9 all-time in the round before The Round.

That’s a lot of cracks at the Super Bowl, which is a credit to the 49ers. But the four franchises who have a similar number of conference-deciding appearances all have better marks. The Steelers are 8-8 in the AFC’s final round. The Cowboys are 8-6 in the NFC. The Patriots, damn them to hell, are a stunning 11-4 in the AFC.

And if you’re looking for a reason to discount Green Bay on Sunday, consider that the 49ers were at home in five of those nine championship-game losses, and were the favored team in four of them. That includes the 1990 NFC championship game against the New York Giants, in which the Niners were 8-point favorites — even more prohibitive than they are against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Craig fumbled with 2:36 left in that one, the Giants’ Lawrence Taylor recovered, and the rest is infamy.

That fumble was a weird thing. And weird things happen in football.

Guy McIntyre was San Francisco’s starting left guard that day, as he was for so many of the biggest games in franchise history. And he remembers that loss vividly, 29 years later.

“Losing is hard to get rid of,” McIntyre, now the team’s director of alumni relations, told me Friday, standing in the hallway outside the 49ers locker room at Levi’s Stadium. “It’s just hard to get rid of. I mean, when you’re playing, you have to. But when you sit down and you think back over the career — ‘Man, if we had did this, or if this wouldn’t have happened, we could have had five championships. We could’ve had a three-peat.’ As you get older, the losses start creeping up on top of the wins.”

I have a theory about losing conference championship games. Or maybe a hunch. I think that round — this round, if you’re the current 49ers — produces the losses that are hardest for a player or coach to bear. Even harder than the Super Bowl.

The thing is, just making the Super Bowl is a celebration. The AFC and NFC representatives are feted and profiled for two weeks, their helmet logos plastered not just on every NFL Network and ESPN studio show, but on the mainstream evening news and on the sides of buses. The coronations begin immediately after the conference title games.

It has to be rough to lose the final game of the NFL season. But I’ve seen athletes after those losses, and for the most part they hold their heads high. Emerging from that glaring arena, they at least can feel like they left everything on the field in one final battle.

Think of it this way: Everyone remembers who lost the Super Bowl. It’s a lot easier to forget who lost in the previous round. And what could be harder than watching two teams bask in the media spotlight for 14 days when you wholeheartedly believe it should have been you?

Only three of the current 49ers players know that feeling. Left tackle Joe Staley lost twice under Harbaugh, to the Giants after the 2011 season and to the Seahawks after the 2013 season; both were crushing, last-minute defeats. Kicker Robbie Gould’s Bears fell to Green Bay (and Aaron Rodgers … in Chicago … cue the dread) after the 2010 season. And edge rusher Dee Ford’s Chiefs lost to New England in last year’s AFC championship game.

Worst moment of Ford’s NFL career?

“It’s up there,” he said. “Because that was one of the more pivotal games of my career, as far as getting to the Super Bowl. That’s always the ultimate goal, is getting to the Super Bowl and winning it. That’s how close we were, so it’s up there.”

I asked Ford if he watched the Patriots beat the Rams in Super Bowl 53 two weeks after that. “Yeah,” he said, “but I still didn’t care.”

McIntyre could certainly relate.

“I don’t even know if I looked at the Super Bowl the years we lost,” he said. “I can’t remember looking at the game. If I did, it’s a blur. You kind of detach yourself, because you knew you had the opportunity to be there, and you weren’t. Some guys probably don’t even look at it. I don’t even remember if I looked at the game or not. Just trying to think about next year: ‘Next year I don’t want to be here. I don’t want to have this feeling. I don’t want to experience this again.’”

There’s a surefire way to avoid that feeling, of course. The 49ers can beat the Packers and dive headlong into the hoopla of Miami. Richard Sherman might know something about that. He played in two NFC title games with the Seahawks and won both — one against the 49ers, and one against the Packers, curiously enough.

Thursday, I asked Sherman if there was anything unique about winning in the conference final, as opposed to winning a typical game.

“Not for me,” he said. “There’s nothing different. You’ve got to get to your preparation. Like I said before, you’ve got to go out there and execute. It sounds boring and rudimentary, but honestly that’s what it comes down to. Either you’re going to execute or you’re not. The people who treat this game as more than what it is, those are usually the people that lose.”

So there you have it. The 49ers must beat Green Bay on Sunday if they are to avoid horrible memories that will haunt them for the rest of their lives. And to accomplish that, they must treat it as just another game.

Now do we have your attention?

You can reach columnist Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. Follow him on Twitter: @Skinny_Post.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine