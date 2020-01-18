Subscribe

Prep roundup: Santa Rosa girls start soccer title defense with win

RICHARD J. MARCUS
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 17, 2020, 11:33PM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

On Friday’s opening day of the North Bay League-Redwood girls soccer season, Santa Rosa served notice that it will be vigorously defending its league title by defeating host El Molino 7-0.

Visiting Santa Rosa (5-4-2) scored five goals in the first half and two goals in the second half to overwhelm winless El Molino (0-6, 0-2).

“We really just didn’t show up in the first half,” El Molino coach Emily Farrant said. “Santa Rosa is quick and they come through the midfield. They are talented and obviously will do very well this season.”

Santa Rosa was led by Avery West with two goals and an assist and Katie Jo Brumbaugh with two goals. West scored in the 10th minute off a cross from 10-yards and in the 27th minute on a 20-yard direct kick. Brumbaugh converted goals in the 28th and 35th minutes.

“We played well in the middle of the field,” Santa Rosa co-coach Mark Marcarian said. “We did well in the final third of the field.”

Other goals by Santa Rosa were registered by Cielo Sanchez (7 yards), Kiana Sosa (15 yards) and Chelsea Juarez (5 yards).

“We had a game plan to go out and work possessions, which we did,” Santa Rosa co-coach Nikki Kumasaka said. “We had a pretty tough preseason schedule, so it’s good to get a win to start the league season.”

MONTGOMERY 3, SONOMA ACADEMY 1

The host Vikings (10-3, 4-2) won handily over the Coyotes (10-2-2, 2-2-1) to remain in third place in the NBL-Oak. Sonoma Academy remains in fourth place.

The Vikings took the lead in the 20th minute as Paola Gomez slotted a pass to Abria Brooker, who scored from 15 yards. Gomez received a pass from Micky Rosenbaum and scored 15 minutes later from 12 yards after beating the Coyotes goalie.

Leading 2-0, Montgomery tacked on a third goal three minutes into the second half after Brooker stole the ball on a Sonoma Academy misplay on its own end. Brooker smashed an 18-yard goal that gave Montgomery a commanding lead that was too much for Sonoma Academy.

“Both teams came out pretty hard. Sonoma Academy battled us for 20 minutes,” Montgomery coach Pat McDonald said. “Once we got the ball to our attacking midfielder Micky, we were able to settle down. Micky is a good distributor of the ball.”

Sonoma Academy got on the board with a goal in the 72nd minute on a 20-yard score by Olivia Rubin. Teammates Sophie Vargas and Quoya Mann also paced the Wolves.

Montgomery held a 12-9 edge in shots-on-goal.

PETALUMA 6, AMERICAN CANYON 0

In a Vine Valley Athletic League match-up, Petaluma (6-2-2, 3-0-1) remains in a first-place tie with Casa Grande after dominating host American Canyon (6-6-2, 2-2).

Petaluma’s offense scored two goals in the first half and four goals in the second half while the Trojans defense pitched a shutout versus the Wolves.

In girls basketball:

CLOVERDALE 51, MIDDLETOWN 42

In an NCL I matchup featuring two undefeated teams Tehya Bird scored 26 points to lead visiting Cloverdale (13-2, 5-0) to the victory over the Mustangs (9-6, 4-1) and claim sole possession of first place.

“Bird is just very hard to stop. She had 11 points from the free throw line (11-of-20); it’s really hard to not foul her,” Middletown coach Andy Brown said. “Tehya drives to the hoop and you literally can’t stop her. We tried. She is the best player in our league.”

Abbey Brown led Middletown with 14 points, including three 3-pointers.

Middletown struggled from the free-throw line, hitting only 4-of-15 attempts.

“We missed a lot of close shots and free throws,” coach Brown said. “We played Cloverdale hard enough to win, but we didn’t take advantage of some of our opportunities.”

The Mustangs won the 3-point shot comparison by hitting six treys to Cloverdale’s three.

RANCHO COTATE 57, MARIA CARRILLO 53

The first-place Cougars (11-8, 4-0) went to a man full-court press in the fourth quarter and it paid off. Rancho Cotate won the fourth quarter 22-13 to send the Pumas (13-6, 3-1) to second place.

Rancho Cotate played zone press for the first three quarters and found itself trailing 40-35 at the end of the third quarter.

“That fourth quarter man press all the way up the floor helped us. That full-court press won us the game,” Rancho Cotate coach Mario Newton said. “Toward the end of the game, our experience won out. We took advantage of Maria Carrillo’s inexperience. They are a very young team, but they are very good.”

Rancho Cotate was led by Keyonee Neal (15 points, 15 rebounds) and Tatum Maytorena (17 points).

“Both Keyonee and Tatum didn’t have great shooting nights, but they both really shined as monsters on the boards and in transition on both offense and defense,” Newton said.

Maria Carrillo was sparked by Kristina Singleton (15 points), Lexi Hunt (14) and Jenna La Croix (10).

In boys basketball:

CLEAR LAKE 63, FORT BRAGG 57

In a battle for first place in the North Central I League, the host Cardinals (14-3, 5-0) remain undefeated in league and atop the standings by breaking out to a 9-point first-half lead and then hanging on against the Timberwolves (13-4, 4-1).

Clear Lake led 34-25 at halftime but Fort Bragg won the third quarter 13-12 to trail 46-38. Even though the Timberwolves won the fourth quarter 19-17, Fort Bragg fell short of the comeback and dropped to second place.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine