Prep roundup: Santa Rosa girls start soccer title defense with win

On Friday’s opening day of the North Bay League-Redwood girls soccer season, Santa Rosa served notice that it will be vigorously defending its league title by defeating host El Molino 7-0.

Visiting Santa Rosa (5-4-2) scored five goals in the first half and two goals in the second half to overwhelm winless El Molino (0-6, 0-2).

“We really just didn’t show up in the first half,” El Molino coach Emily Farrant said. “Santa Rosa is quick and they come through the midfield. They are talented and obviously will do very well this season.”

Santa Rosa was led by Avery West with two goals and an assist and Katie Jo Brumbaugh with two goals. West scored in the 10th minute off a cross from 10-yards and in the 27th minute on a 20-yard direct kick. Brumbaugh converted goals in the 28th and 35th minutes.

“We played well in the middle of the field,” Santa Rosa co-coach Mark Marcarian said. “We did well in the final third of the field.”

Other goals by Santa Rosa were registered by Cielo Sanchez (7 yards), Kiana Sosa (15 yards) and Chelsea Juarez (5 yards).

“We had a game plan to go out and work possessions, which we did,” Santa Rosa co-coach Nikki Kumasaka said. “We had a pretty tough preseason schedule, so it’s good to get a win to start the league season.”

MONTGOMERY 3, SONOMA ACADEMY 1

The host Vikings (10-3, 4-2) won handily over the Coyotes (10-2-2, 2-2-1) to remain in third place in the NBL-Oak. Sonoma Academy remains in fourth place.

The Vikings took the lead in the 20th minute as Paola Gomez slotted a pass to Abria Brooker, who scored from 15 yards. Gomez received a pass from Micky Rosenbaum and scored 15 minutes later from 12 yards after beating the Coyotes goalie.

Leading 2-0, Montgomery tacked on a third goal three minutes into the second half after Brooker stole the ball on a Sonoma Academy misplay on its own end. Brooker smashed an 18-yard goal that gave Montgomery a commanding lead that was too much for Sonoma Academy.

“Both teams came out pretty hard. Sonoma Academy battled us for 20 minutes,” Montgomery coach Pat McDonald said. “Once we got the ball to our attacking midfielder Micky, we were able to settle down. Micky is a good distributor of the ball.”

Sonoma Academy got on the board with a goal in the 72nd minute on a 20-yard score by Olivia Rubin. Teammates Sophie Vargas and Quoya Mann also paced the Wolves.

Montgomery held a 12-9 edge in shots-on-goal.

PETALUMA 6, AMERICAN CANYON 0

In a Vine Valley Athletic League match-up, Petaluma (6-2-2, 3-0-1) remains in a first-place tie with Casa Grande after dominating host American Canyon (6-6-2, 2-2).

Petaluma’s offense scored two goals in the first half and four goals in the second half while the Trojans defense pitched a shutout versus the Wolves.

In girls basketball:

CLOVERDALE 51, MIDDLETOWN 42

In an NCL I matchup featuring two undefeated teams Tehya Bird scored 26 points to lead visiting Cloverdale (13-2, 5-0) to the victory over the Mustangs (9-6, 4-1) and claim sole possession of first place.