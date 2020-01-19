Subscribe

College basketball roundup: Stanford men fall to USC in overtime

ASSOCIATED PRESS
January 18, 2020, 10:31PM

Oneyka Okongwu scored 22 points and Elijah Weaver hit a clutch 3-pointer to force overtime as USC rallied from a 21-point second-half deficit to earn an 82-78 victory over visiting Stanford on Saturday.

Weaver continued to deliver for the Trojans in overtime, scoring eight of his team’s 13 points. He finished with 13. His 3-pointer at the regulation buzzer was his only make from distance in five attempts.

USC trailed 69-64 with 33 seconds remaining in regulation after Stanford’s Lukas Kisunas made a layup. The Trojans took over from there.

Okongwu made a layup with 11 seconds remaining, and after a Daejon Davis turnover on the inbound pass, Weaver hit his off-balance 3-pointer while getting fouled by Davis on the play. Weaver missed his free throw that would have given the Trojans the lead.

Jonah Mathews scored 19 points and Ethan Anderson added 11 as the Trojans (15-3, 3-1 Pac-12 Conference) won for the ninth time in their past 10 games and improved to 2-0 at home in conference play and 8-1 in their own building this season.

Oscar da Silva scored 21 points and Spencer Jones added 18 as Stanford (15-3, 4-1) lost their first conference game. Tyrell Terry had 16 for the Cardinal.

Stanford lost for just the second time in its past 10 games with the other defeat to No. 5 Kansas at home.

Okongwu added nine rebounds as the Trojans, who had a 38-31 advantage on the boards.

The Cardinal dominated the first half, closing it on a 7-0 run to take a 45-25 lead into the break. Stanford was and 6 of 10 from 3-point range in the opening 20 minutes.

The Trojans made their move early in the second half with a 15-2 run to cut the deficit to single digits at 48-40. But a 9-2 Stanford run, capped by a 3-pointer from Spencer Jones, put Stanford back up 57-42 midway through the second half.

Another USC run, this one a 12-1 advantag,e got the Trojans to within seven at 60-56 with 6:25 remaining. They were able to get within 62-60 on a layup by Ethan Anderson with 4:47 remaining and refused to go away with a pressure defense that forced 17 turnovers.

In a tale of two halves in regulation, the Cardinal shot 65.5% from the field in the opening 20 minutes and just 34.8% after halftime.

USC stayed in the game by going 27 of 36 from the free-throw line, while Stanford went 8 of 14.

SAN FRANCISCO 61, L. MARYMOUNT 53

Charles Minlend registered 19 points, Jordan Ratinho set the career 3-point record and San Francisco topped visiting Loyola Marymount on Saturday.

Ratinho, who scored eight points, hit his only 3 of the game with 12⅓ minutes left to break at tie with Ali Thomas (1997-00). More importantly, Ratinho’s 237th triple capped a little 5-0 spurt that gave the Dons the lead for good at 36-32.

Jamaree Bouyea added 10 points for San Francisco (14-6, 3-2 West Coast Conference) and Taavi Jurkatamm added eight rebounds and three blocks.

Eli Scott scored 17 points and grabbed 10 rebounds for the Lions (7-12, 1-4), whose losing streak stretched to four games. It was Scott’s 11th career double-double.

SAINT MARY’S 78, PEPPERDINE 69

In Malibu, Jordan Ford scored 26 points and made three assists, Malik Fitts added 18 points with seven rebounds and Saint Mary’s beat Pepperdine on Saturday.

The Gaels (16-4, 3-2 West Coast Conference) shot 53% from long distance (9 of 17) and 52% overall (29 of 56).

Tanner Krebbs scored 17 points and Alex Ducas added 10.

Colbey Ross grabbed seven rebounds, made six assists and scored 24 points for Pepperdine (9-10, 2-3), which shot 20% (4 of 20) from beyond the arc. Kameron Edwards scored 17 points with nine rebounds and Skylar Chavez had 10 points.

Saint Mary’s faces San Francisco at home on Thursday. Pepperdine faces Santa Clara on the road on Thursday.

In women’s basketball:

NO. 16 GONZAGA 69, SAN FRANCISCO 46

Katie Campbell scored 13 points with three 3-pointers and visiting Gonzaga beat San Francisco for its 16th straight win on Saturday.

Jessie Loera added 11 points and Jenn Wirth and LeeAnne Wirth each scored 10 for the Bulldogs (18-1, 7-0 West Coast Conference).

Gonzaga made 23 of 41 from the field (56%), including 10 of 19 from 3-point range (53%). Loera was 3 of 4 from the arc.

The Bulldogs took the lead for good near the midpoint of the first quarter and led by double digits after Jill Townsend’s jumper made it 42-32 with 4:35 left in the third quarter. Gonzaga had its largest lead at 68-43 with 2:48 left in the game.

Lucie Hoskova scored 15 points to lead the Dons (7-12, 0-7), who lost their seventh in a row. Kia Vaalavirta and Mikayla Williams added 11 points each. Vaalavirta made all three of her 3-point attempts.

