Barber: Raheem Mostert powers 49ers’ 37-20 win over Packers

Every time I looked up Sunday, Raheem Mostert was on the move. He was running past the line of scrimmage without being touched, or running in and around downfield defenders as if he were a racecar in an old Atari game, or running into the end zone yet again.

“Man, it was crazy,” 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel said after his team’s 37-20 win against the Green Bay Packers. “It seemed like every run he did, he was about to score every time.”

When the dust had settled — dust created largely by Mostert’s heavily used cleats — he had carried the ball 29 times for 220 yards and four touchdowns, and the 49ers had powered their way into an appointment with the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl 54 in Miami. Only the Rams’ Eric Dickerson, against Dallas in January of 1986, ever ran for more yards in a postseason game. And no one — not Jim Brown or Emmitt Smith or Marcus Allen or any of the guys you can picture humiliating NFL defenses in grainy slow motion — ever had that many rushing yards plus that many touchdowns in the playoffs.

A game like that would be a huge deal for any player. Imagine what it meant to Mostert, who spent his first two NFL seasons on the run, in a state of perpetual transience. Look at the Transactions section on Mostert’s Pro-Football-Register.com page. For most players, this is a brief listing — the day he was drafted, maybe one trade or free-agent contract.

For Mostert, the Transactions section is a sacred text, a roadmap and a history of tribulation and rejection. It currently consists of 25 separate moves. There is no draft designation, because Mostert never received that honor; he joined the Eagles as an undrafted free agent on May 9, 2015. From there, his Transactions become a treadmill.

Mostert has been waived five times, by five different teams, and twice acquired off the waiver wire. He has been cut (a slightly different process) five times, by four different teams. He has been signed to the practice squad of the Eagles, Jets, Bears (twice) and 49ers. He was added to San Francisco’s injured reserve on Nov. 29, 2017, and again on Nov. 3, 2018.

“I actually still have the cut dates,” Mostert said at the podium Sunday night. “And I look at that before every game.”

He remembers being particularly discouraged at the beginning of the 2016 season. Mostert was with the Browns at the time. His wife is from Cleveland. They thought they might have found some stability. A minor injury kept the running back out of the final preseason game, but he made the initial 53-man roster. The celebration lasted 24 hours. The Browns cut him the next day.

“I really had a talk with my wife, saying, ‘What do you think should happen?’ after I got cut,” Mostert recalled. “She basically said, ‘Hey, if you love your job, if you love this sport, you’ll do anything for it.’ That was my philosophy from here on out.”

Mostert’s career turned a corner when the 49ers signed him to their practice squad on Nov. 28, 2016 (Transaction No. 21 on your scorecard), though it might not have seemed like it right away. They were his seventh team in a year and a half, an astounding rate of travel even by NFL standards.