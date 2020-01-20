Nevius: Super Bowl is Shanahan’s shot at redemption

We know that Sunday’s lopsided 37-20 takedown of Green Bay sends the 49ers to the Super Bowl. It also meant different things to different people.

For the Faithful fan base, it is a return to their birthright. Of course the guys are back at the Big One. It is in their DNA. The franchise has won five silver football-on-a-stick trophies and been to the roman numeral game six times.

For the players, it will be the opportunity of a career.

“We know we have one more game to be the champions of the world,” said DeForest Buckner. “We’ve got to take advantage of that.”

But for Kyle Shanahan, it will be a chance for something more.

Vindication.

As confetti swirled in the air around Levi’s Stadium after the win, Terry Bradshaw had a question for team owner Jed York:

“Did you think, three years ago, this is where you would be?” Bradshaw asked.

It might not sound like it, but that was a loaded question. Three years ago, Shanahan was about to be introduced as the new 49ers head coach. But he was also coming off a disaster of a Super Bowl in 2017.

As Shanahan is surely tired of hearing (although he will hear it again in Miami), he was the offensive coordinator for the Falcons at that game. With a 25-point lead with three minutes left in the third quarter against the Patriots, Shanahan was brutally second-guessed for calling disastrous pass plays at the end of the game.

Needing to kill the clock with first downs, Shanahan had quarterback Matt Ryan attempt to pass instead of running the ball. Ryan fumbled once to set up a score and then took a sack on the next series that moved the team out of the range of a field goal that might have sealed the win.

The result was the Patriots won the game in overtime after one of the worst collapses in Super Bowl history.

At the time, it looked like it might be a career-defining calamity. Pundits wondered openly if the 49ers had made a mistake in choosing the 37-year-old who had never been a head coach before.

Well now Shanahan is taking his team back to the Big Dance, and I think we can safely say that he’s gotten the memo about running the ball.

The game against the Packers was almost laughably earthbound. A whopping 42 rushing plays, not including kneel-downs at the end of the game.

“Forty-two times is awesome,” said George Kittle, who caught just one pass for 19 yards. “But let’s count the kneel-downs too and make it 45.”

Counting the 47 times the team rushed the pigskin the previous weekend against Minnesota, the 49ers have unexpectedly morphed into the 1967 Packers. They passed the ball so little, it turned into a punch line.

“Could you,” a reporter asked quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, “take us through all eight passes?”

So no, this was not the game for Garoppolo to silence his doubters and convince the locals that he’s a worthy heir to Joe Montana and Steve Young.

But on the other hand, nobody in the locker room seems to care. This is happiest, winningest bunch of goofballs to pull on shoulder pads.