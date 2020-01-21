Subscribe

Barber: 49ers’ risks have led to Super Bowl rewards

January 20, 2020, 4:25PM
Life belongs to the bold. And so, as it turns out, does the Super Bowl.

The 49ers’ rise to supremacy in the NFC has been a product of creative chalkboard scheming, stout defense, gutty quarterbacking, astute deal-making, a throwback running game, health, luck, momentum and approximately 1,000 other factors. One element, in particular, should not go unmentioned.

As the 49ers revel in the afterglow of the biggest victory yet at Levi’s Stadium, a decisive 37-20 win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC championship game, it’s an apt time to reflect on this franchise’s willingness to gamble in recent years, and how that mindset contributed to getting the team to Super Bowl 54. Operating in an inherently hide-bound and conservative sport, the Niners are thriving on risk.

Start at the very top, or near it. Start with CEO Jed York.

Few sports owners had a public persona worse than York’s as 2016 turned to 2017. He had sided with general manger Trent Baalke in a power struggle with head coach Jim Harbaugh, and something like zero percent of the 49ers fan base believed York had made the right decision. Harbaugh’s successors, Jim Tomsula and Chip Kelly, were disasters; neither lasted more than a season.

Planes were flying over Levi’s Stadium, pulling banners that called for York’s ouster. The populace wanted a fiery, money-is-no-object team owner like Jed’s uncle, Eddie DeBartolo Jr.

Hiring Kyle Shanahan to replace Kelly in February of 2017 wasn’t a hard decision. A lot of teams were interested in Shanahan after his Falcons offense had shredded the league in 2016. But York endorsed an out-of-the-box idea when he allowed Shanahan to bring in John Lynch as his GM. Lynch had been a great NFL player and a solid TV analyst. He had almost no experience in personnel, certainly not in any position of authority.

But Shanahan wanted Lynch, and York approved the relationship.

More to the point, he gave the new head coach and general manager six-year contracts. Four years are much more the standard in the NFL. And to repeat, neither Shanahan nor Lynch had proved they were ready for their new jobs. They were newbies. Oh, and recall that the 49ers still owed money to Kelly and Tomsula at that point. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the team owed its defunct coaches (including assistants) $69 million.

York wasn’t in a comfortable position to throw those contracts at Shanahan and Lynch. He did it anyway, because he sensed the 49ers were in dire need of stability, and that ShanaLynch could create it. Now the Niners have one of the NFL’s best coaches, and a GM who works with him seamlessly, under contract for three more years.

Flash forward to October of 2017. The trade for Jimmy Garoppolo was pretty safe, really. The 49ers needed a starting quarterback, and the Patriots offered one for a second-round pick. Shanahan and Lynch knew that if Garoppolo looked bad in the coach’s system, they could jettison him after half a season.

Garoppolo didn’t look bad, though. He was spectacular over the final six games 2017. That’s when the 49ers took another gamble. They could have slapped the franchise tag on Garoppolo and bought a full season under Shanahan for the QB to prove his value. Instead, they signed him to a five-year contract with $74 million in guarantees.

Again, Garoppolo hadn’t put enough on film on warrant that payday. It was a measure of Shanahan’s faith, and of York’s faith in Shanahan’s faith.

Now the 49ers are heading to the Super Bowl with a quarterback they believe in. Garoppolo isn’t elite. There will be one great quarterback in Miami, and he’ll be playing for Kansas City. But Garoppolo is better than anyone else available to San Francisco over the past couple years, and he’s good enough to win a title with this defense and running game.

The 49ers took some risks last spring, too.

First they signed outside linebacker Kwon Alexander to a hefty four-year contract with $25.5 million in guarantees, on March 13. Most casual fans hadn’t even heard of Alexander. He was known for high energy and missed tackles in Tampa Bay, and was rehabbing a torn ACL at the time of the deal. Honestly, the move looked kind of crazy.

Five days after that transaction, the 49ers re-signed safety Jimmie Ward. True, it was just a one-year contract, but it penciled out $4.5 million. To Jimmie Ward? The guy who had broken bones in five of his six NFL seasons? Who finished four of his first five years on the 49ers’ injured reserve? They were going to throw more money at him and hope for a better, healthier result?

In retrospect, these moves helped the 49ers defense to cohere. Alexander might have been their best player before he got hurt at the end of October, and he might return to a prominent role after two more weeks of recovery. Ward has started the past 15 games and played exceptionally well. He snuffed out Minnesota’s final two drives in the divisional playoff game, breaking up a deep pass and tackling a receiver 1 yard short of the first-down marker, both of them on fourth down.

Even drafting Nick Bosa carried some risk. As an athlete and a football player, Bosa’s credentials were impeccable. But his social media timeline had some warts. He was overtly pro-Trump and anti-Kaepernick, opinions that could have been a problem in this market, on that team. The 49ers took him anyway with the No. 2 overall pick, betting that their locker room was strong enough, and Bosa smart enough, to pave over any potential fractures.

These decisions — and you might add a few more of your own — had one thing in common. They were likely to be criticized, even ridiculed, if they backfired. The NFL is full of team owners, coaches and executives hesitant to make decisions like that. They don’t have the fortitude to take that sort of heat.

The 49ers’ willingness to embrace risk reminds me of a different era. It reminds me of Bill Walsh. He wasn’t afraid to, say, move up to draft a relative unknown like Jerry Rice, or to bring in Steve Young when the team already had a brilliant quarterback in Joe Montana. I’m sure Walsh was conscious of his image, but he wasn’t afraid to risk criticism if he thought he was making the right move.

York, Shanahan and Lynch will need a lot more than courage to build something that even comes close to the Walsh dynasty. But that’s where it starts. It doesn’t matter how smart or how visionary those three are. If they aren’t willing to act upon their convictions, the 49ers won’t go anywhere.

So far they have been, and it’s one reason you’ll be watching them play the Chiefs for NFL supremacy in a couple weeks.

You can reach columnist Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. Follow him on Twitter: @Skinny_Post.

