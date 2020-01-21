Barber: 49ers’ risks have led to Super Bowl rewards

Life belongs to the bold. And so, as it turns out, does the Super Bowl.

The 49ers’ rise to supremacy in the NFC has been a product of creative chalkboard scheming, stout defense, gutty quarterbacking, astute deal-making, a throwback running game, health, luck, momentum and approximately 1,000 other factors. One element, in particular, should not go unmentioned.

As the 49ers revel in the afterglow of the biggest victory yet at Levi’s Stadium, a decisive 37-20 win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC championship game, it’s an apt time to reflect on this franchise’s willingness to gamble in recent years, and how that mindset contributed to getting the team to Super Bowl 54. Operating in an inherently hide-bound and conservative sport, the Niners are thriving on risk.

Start at the very top, or near it. Start with CEO Jed York.

Few sports owners had a public persona worse than York’s as 2016 turned to 2017. He had sided with general manger Trent Baalke in a power struggle with head coach Jim Harbaugh, and something like zero percent of the 49ers fan base believed York had made the right decision. Harbaugh’s successors, Jim Tomsula and Chip Kelly, were disasters; neither lasted more than a season.

Planes were flying over Levi’s Stadium, pulling banners that called for York’s ouster. The populace wanted a fiery, money-is-no-object team owner like Jed’s uncle, Eddie DeBartolo Jr.

Hiring Kyle Shanahan to replace Kelly in February of 2017 wasn’t a hard decision. A lot of teams were interested in Shanahan after his Falcons offense had shredded the league in 2016. But York endorsed an out-of-the-box idea when he allowed Shanahan to bring in John Lynch as his GM. Lynch had been a great NFL player and a solid TV analyst. He had almost no experience in personnel, certainly not in any position of authority.

But Shanahan wanted Lynch, and York approved the relationship.

More to the point, he gave the new head coach and general manager six-year contracts. Four years are much more the standard in the NFL. And to repeat, neither Shanahan nor Lynch had proved they were ready for their new jobs. They were newbies. Oh, and recall that the 49ers still owed money to Kelly and Tomsula at that point. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the team owed its defunct coaches (including assistants) $69 million.

York wasn’t in a comfortable position to throw those contracts at Shanahan and Lynch. He did it anyway, because he sensed the 49ers were in dire need of stability, and that ShanaLynch could create it. Now the Niners have one of the NFL’s best coaches, and a GM who works with him seamlessly, under contract for three more years.

Flash forward to October of 2017. The trade for Jimmy Garoppolo was pretty safe, really. The 49ers needed a starting quarterback, and the Patriots offered one for a second-round pick. Shanahan and Lynch knew that if Garoppolo looked bad in the coach’s system, they could jettison him after half a season.

Garoppolo didn’t look bad, though. He was spectacular over the final six games 2017. That’s when the 49ers took another gamble. They could have slapped the franchise tag on Garoppolo and bought a full season under Shanahan for the QB to prove his value. Instead, they signed him to a five-year contract with $74 million in guarantees.