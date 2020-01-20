Subscribe

49ers' George Kittle has a new shirt emblazoned with Jimmy Garoppolo's shirtless body

MICHAEL NOWELS
THE MERCURY NEWS
January 20, 2020, 2:13PM
Updated 1 hour ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Somewhere between the final whistle, the confetti cannon blasts and the trophy acceptance speech, seemingly all championship-winning athletes get a T-shirt.

The 49ers were no exception on Sunday, as they stood on a stage at Levi’s Stadium and accepted the George Halas Trophy for winning the NFC Championship with gray shirts big enough to fit over their shoulder pads.

But George Kittle had a second to slip away for a costume change between the trophy ceremony and his media availability inside the stadium’s bowels.

“You remember Jimmy had a T-shirt with my face on it and he told everyone I sent it to him,” Kittle said. “I got this in my locker the same day. I just didn’t show you guys because I was saving it for a special occasion. He even signed it.”

What are the odds!?

Upon closer examination, Kittle’s new favorite shirt appears to be signed by Jimmy Garoppolo himself. Kittle kindly repaid the favor to his quarterback, signing “To Jim Jim” on the shirt with his own face emblazoned.

Garoppolo disputed the order of Kittle’s retelling, but did compliment his duds.

“I got him a little earlier in the week with a shirt, showed it to TV and everything, so he had to do it back a little bit,” Garoppolo said. “But I thought it was a nice shirt he had on. Maybe we’ll get them in the team store soon.”

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine