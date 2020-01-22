49ers owner Jed York humble, hopeful about team's success

SANTA CLARA — Jed York wouldn’t gloat about his Super Bowl-bound 49ers inside a triumphant locker room Sunday night.

He took a deep breath. He measured his words, balancing a prideful tone with that of a boss seeking more.

“I’m proud of these guys for how hard they worked,” York told me in an exclusive interview. “They have to stay focused this week and then get into the craziness of Miami the week after.”

The 49ers’ CEO won’t say it, so I will: The state of this franchise has never been better in the 20 years under York family control.

Dr. John York quietly agreed with my assessment when I ran it by him last week, after he sauntered out to admire practice, even with his left foot in an orthopedic boot because of a problematic ligament.

“Pretty special,” the elder York said of this season.

This was a few days before the 49ers clinched a Super Bowl LIV berth and the NFC championship. They did so by virtue of Sunday’s 37-20 win over the Green Bay Packers — at Levi’s Stadium, the 6-year-old venue that the Yorks and so many others diligently worked to build for legendary moments like this.

Left tackle Joe Staley agreed this is the best the 49ers organization has looked in his 13 seasons. “From the top to the bottom, I’ve felt very close with everybody, and everybody is on the same page,” Staley said. “It’s just a fun place to come to work every day.”

A rebuilt roster is blossoming with stars. Kyle Shanahan and his coaching staff remain devilishly cunning. Count in general manager John Lynch and the front-office hierarchy, not to mention the 49ers’ business operations, and “things are running pretty smooth right now,” said a long-time agent, wishing to remain anonymous.

When confetti shot through the South Bay’s misty air Sunday night, the 49ers had won a Super Bowl berth on their home turf for the first time since January 1995 at Candlestick Park.

“It was cool having the stage out there and sharing it with my family. But one more game,” Staley said. “Being able to have another opportunity in Year 13 is special.”

Their 2012 team won its NFC title in Atlanta, and losing to Baltimore in the ensuing Super Bowl serves as a haunting reminder this special season still needs a happier ending.

Said Jed York: “We’ll celebrate tonight, and it goes back to what Bill Walsh said, ‘We’re champions today but we have one more to go.’”

Shanahan and Lynch are harmoniously leading the way, which they signed up to do in 2017 with six-year contracts meant to stabilize a free-falling franchise.

It’s not too early to talk contract extensions. Right, Jed?

“I want those guys here for a long time,” York responded. “If they want to do something, I’d be happy to do it.”

This season’s 15 wins are no fluke. While they won only 10 games combined in the previous two seasons, it’s the abundant losses, especially close ones, that melded this team for adverse times (see: December 2019 gauntlet).

“Those guys do have each other’s back,” York said. “Not that it’s been perfect. Not that we’ve made every single right decision.