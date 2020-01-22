Subscribe

Nevius: 49ers turn modern-day NFL on its head

C.W. NEVIUS
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 21, 2020, 8:47PM
Updated 21 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

At halftime of Sunday’s NFC championship game in Santa Clara, the 49ers were up 27-0. They’d rolled up 225 yards of offense on Green Bay and Raheem Mostert had already run for 160 yards and three touchdowns.

It was stunning. Sure, the 49ers were favored, but this was domination. I happened to see a former 49ers player in the press box.

“Did you expect this?” I said.

“What I didn’t expect,” he said, “was that the other team would quit.”

Harsh. But true. By any possible measure, the 49ers were the more energized, confident and dominant team. They steamrolled the Packers and there was nothing the cheese fanciers could do about it.

Green Bay defensive lineman Dean Lowry put it simply:

“We had to stop the run,” he said. “There’s no secret to that. They came in from the first series and made no secret about it.”

“The first rule of football,” Packers DB Tramon Williams said, “is to stop the run. And we weren’t able to do that.”

The result, as we saw in that first half, is that a team begins to lose its will. It wears you down to keep colliding with full-speed onrushers, particularly if the collision keeps happening five to seven yards down the field.

Forty-niners lineman DeForest Buckner says he knows the feeling.

“As a defensive guy,” he said, “when the offense is running the ball, against your will, it’s demoralizing. Especially when you know it is coming.”

And, although the Packers regrouped and rallied a bit, a case can be made that they never recovered from that smash-mouth shock in the first half.

So maybe the deep thinkers in professional football have been kidding us all along.

All we’ve heard is that this is the golden age of the flung football. Forward passes rule the NFL. It’s turned into basketball on grass.

And then, here are the 49ers (and in the AFC, the Titans), honking it up the middle with alacrity. The 49ers’ last two victories have been so run heavy (47 and 45 rushes per game) that it looked like Kyle Shanahan was trying to win a bet.

Now, there is a logic to this. There is a school of thought that says the preponderance of passing is what created success in the running game.

It goes like this. Passing teams began to pick on burly thumpers like linebackers. Sending out one of the new-age tight ends — hello, George Kittle — to run past a slower defender became all the rage.

Teams realized they had to get linebackers who could run. And it is unlikely that a 260-pound defender is going to be able to sprint with scatbacks and slotbacks. Therefore, teams went with smaller, quicker defenders, sometimes taking a college safety and making him a middle linebacker.

But everything in the NFL goes in circles. Now teams realize that offensive linemen have a mismatch over smaller defenders. They can bully them and clear lanes for runners. Hence, a running renaissance.

And now, having said all that, let’s contradict it.

First, it is undeniably true that when a team can’t stop the run, it is demoralizing. The problem is you don’t face the 23rd-ranked run defense, which Green Bay was, every game.

And, if you are one-dimensional, almost any team can load up and stop you. Go back to the first series in the game against Green Bay. The first three 49ers plays were runs. And on third and one Mostert was stopped for no gain to force a punt.

So on the next series, Shanahan sent Jimmy Garoppolo out to pass. From his own 11, Jimmy G hit Deebo Samuel with a short flip that Samuel turned into a 16-yard gain. Two plays later, Garoppolo fired a 16-yard dart to Samuel over the middle. Two gutty, important throws.

Garoppolo showed them he could take the ball down the field, which backed the Packers off. Three plays later, out of a shotgun formation that usually predicts a pass, Mostert ran off tackle for 36 yards and the game’s first touchdown.

We made fun of Garoppolo’s puny passing stats, 6 of 8 for 77 yards, but the throws were effective. He also dropped back and earned first downs on penalties three times, so pass plays moved the ball one way or another.

Perhaps feeling a little slighted, Garoppolo brought up the overtime game with New Orleans, when “we were throwing the ball all over the place.” In that one, Garoppolo was 26 of 35 for 349 yards and four touchdowns.

So feel free to celebrate the 49ers’ ground-pounding success. There’s nothing better than getting a team on its back foot and leaving them helpless to stop your run game.

But that’s not the whole deal. To win against Kansas City, the 49ers will have to have a diverse attack.

You may think they’ve gotten away from throwing the ball, but I predict it will eventually come to pass.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine