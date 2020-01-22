Nevius: 49ers turn modern-day NFL on its head

At halftime of Sunday’s NFC championship game in Santa Clara, the 49ers were up 27-0. They’d rolled up 225 yards of offense on Green Bay and Raheem Mostert had already run for 160 yards and three touchdowns.

It was stunning. Sure, the 49ers were favored, but this was domination. I happened to see a former 49ers player in the press box.

“Did you expect this?” I said.

“What I didn’t expect,” he said, “was that the other team would quit.”

Harsh. But true. By any possible measure, the 49ers were the more energized, confident and dominant team. They steamrolled the Packers and there was nothing the cheese fanciers could do about it.

Green Bay defensive lineman Dean Lowry put it simply:

“We had to stop the run,” he said. “There’s no secret to that. They came in from the first series and made no secret about it.”

“The first rule of football,” Packers DB Tramon Williams said, “is to stop the run. And we weren’t able to do that.”

The result, as we saw in that first half, is that a team begins to lose its will. It wears you down to keep colliding with full-speed onrushers, particularly if the collision keeps happening five to seven yards down the field.

Forty-niners lineman DeForest Buckner says he knows the feeling.

“As a defensive guy,” he said, “when the offense is running the ball, against your will, it’s demoralizing. Especially when you know it is coming.”

And, although the Packers regrouped and rallied a bit, a case can be made that they never recovered from that smash-mouth shock in the first half.

So maybe the deep thinkers in professional football have been kidding us all along.

All we’ve heard is that this is the golden age of the flung football. Forward passes rule the NFL. It’s turned into basketball on grass.

And then, here are the 49ers (and in the AFC, the Titans), honking it up the middle with alacrity. The 49ers’ last two victories have been so run heavy (47 and 45 rushes per game) that it looked like Kyle Shanahan was trying to win a bet.

Now, there is a logic to this. There is a school of thought that says the preponderance of passing is what created success in the running game.

It goes like this. Passing teams began to pick on burly thumpers like linebackers. Sending out one of the new-age tight ends — hello, George Kittle — to run past a slower defender became all the rage.

Teams realized they had to get linebackers who could run. And it is unlikely that a 260-pound defender is going to be able to sprint with scatbacks and slotbacks. Therefore, teams went with smaller, quicker defenders, sometimes taking a college safety and making him a middle linebacker.

But everything in the NFL goes in circles. Now teams realize that offensive linemen have a mismatch over smaller defenders. They can bully them and clear lanes for runners. Hence, a running renaissance.

And now, having said all that, let’s contradict it.

First, it is undeniably true that when a team can’t stop the run, it is demoralizing. The problem is you don’t face the 23rd-ranked run defense, which Green Bay was, every game.