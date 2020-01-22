Warriors' Stephen Curry buys $8 million condo in San Francisco

The Warriors' Stephen Curry is purchasing an $8 million condominium in San Francisco, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The 2,800-square-foot unit is at the Four Seasons Private Residences, a tower opening in June at 706 Mission St., less than 2 miles from the Chase Center. The condo also is a few blocks from wife Ayesha Curry's restaurant, International Smoke.

The Currys, who have three children, will continue to use the $31 million Atherton mansion they bought in June as their main residence.

The condo, on the building's 30th floor, is the same as Curry's jersey number for the Warriors.

Most of the tower's units are more than 2,500 square feet and have floor-to-ceiling glass walls, according to its website.