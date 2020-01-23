Padecky: Accolades still rolling in for Cardinal Newman grad, ex-Raider Jerry Robinson

Jerry Robinson’s eyes became moist at the retelling, a condition not common for him. A couple of years ago he’s in Atlanta, at the College Football of Fame. He has one of his six granddaughters, Kendall, with him. They are looking at a video of Robinson when he played linebacker for UCLA, a small but obvious representation of why he has a bronze bust there.

His quickness, his speed, the blur he was, she didn’t notice. His ability to close on a play? Nope. His skill to find the ball amidst all the trickery and tons of moving flesh? She had no idea. But she did have one thought.

“There’s Poppa,” the little girl said. “You had so much more hair back then.”

That took his heart. His pause and his eyes revealed that. He looked to the left, off in the distance at some object not there. So much of our conversation had been about his awards, especially about the ones most recent. He answered with appreciation but a calm dispatch. But this ...

“I now have left something for my family,” said Robinson, 63, given to reflection as all who reach such an age do. The view for him, however, is not muted with regret or a second guess. What he sees are markers for people who will remember him more than a dusty name that strains for significance.

The latest could be considered the most prestigious. Last week an ESPN panel named Robinson one of the best 150 players to ever play college football. He was No. 89 on the list, ahead of 15 Heisman Trophy winners, including such players as Baker Mayfield (150), Cam Newton (135), Desmond Howard (129), Marcus Mariota (117) and Steve Spurrier (91). A couple others never won the Heisman, but the first name is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the second will be: Anthony Munoz (98) and Drew Brees (93).

“That blows my mind, just to be included on that list,” Robinson said. “Not bad for a kid who came from little Santa Rosa and a little high school. I bet Cardinal Newman at that time (1974) didn’t have more than 200 boys, if that. A little kid over there off Bellevue (Avenue).”

To a great extent, he had the same response to what happened on March 14, 2019. He received the Bronko Nagurski Legends Award, a lifetime honor for a defensive player that places Robinson alongside such luminaries as Alan Page and Bubba Smith.

The award he received in December 2015 brought a similar reaction. Robinson was named to the Pac-12 All-Century team. Junior Seau was one of the other linebackers.

“Not bad for a wide receiver,” Robinson joked.

He went to UCLA as a wide receiver, but just before the Bruins were to play Ohio State in the Rose Bowl, Robinson was diplomatically urged to go on the other side of the ball.

“Until then, every time the offense came off the field,” Robinson said, “(assistant coach) Lynn Stiles would come up to me said say, ‘How many passes did you catch today?’ The answer was always the same (zero).”

In the Rose Bowl, UCLA head coach Dick Vermeil put No. 84 on defense for a play or two. Ohio State noticed a wide receiver number on defense. On Robinson’s very first play as a linebacker, Ohio State did what any team would do in a big game. The Buckeyes ran right at him. What happened?