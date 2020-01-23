Subscribe

Padecky: Accolades still rolling in for Cardinal Newman grad, ex-Raider Jerry Robinson

BOB PADECKY
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 22, 2020, 9:35PM

Jerry Robinson’s eyes became moist at the retelling, a condition not common for him. A couple of years ago he’s in Atlanta, at the College Football of Fame. He has one of his six granddaughters, Kendall, with him. They are looking at a video of Robinson when he played linebacker for UCLA, a small but obvious representation of why he has a bronze bust there.

His quickness, his speed, the blur he was, she didn’t notice. His ability to close on a play? Nope. His skill to find the ball amidst all the trickery and tons of moving flesh? She had no idea. But she did have one thought.

“There’s Poppa,” the little girl said. “You had so much more hair back then.”

That took his heart. His pause and his eyes revealed that. He looked to the left, off in the distance at some object not there. So much of our conversation had been about his awards, especially about the ones most recent. He answered with appreciation but a calm dispatch. But this ...

“I now have left something for my family,” said Robinson, 63, given to reflection as all who reach such an age do. The view for him, however, is not muted with regret or a second guess. What he sees are markers for people who will remember him more than a dusty name that strains for significance.

The latest could be considered the most prestigious. Last week an ESPN panel named Robinson one of the best 150 players to ever play college football. He was No. 89 on the list, ahead of 15 Heisman Trophy winners, including such players as Baker Mayfield (150), Cam Newton (135), Desmond Howard (129), Marcus Mariota (117) and Steve Spurrier (91). A couple others never won the Heisman, but the first name is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the second will be: Anthony Munoz (98) and Drew Brees (93).

“That blows my mind, just to be included on that list,” Robinson said. “Not bad for a kid who came from little Santa Rosa and a little high school. I bet Cardinal Newman at that time (1974) didn’t have more than 200 boys, if that. A little kid over there off Bellevue (Avenue).”

To a great extent, he had the same response to what happened on March 14, 2019. He received the Bronko Nagurski Legends Award, a lifetime honor for a defensive player that places Robinson alongside such luminaries as Alan Page and Bubba Smith.

The award he received in December 2015 brought a similar reaction. Robinson was named to the Pac-12 All-Century team. Junior Seau was one of the other linebackers.

“Not bad for a wide receiver,” Robinson joked.

He went to UCLA as a wide receiver, but just before the Bruins were to play Ohio State in the Rose Bowl, Robinson was diplomatically urged to go on the other side of the ball.

“Until then, every time the offense came off the field,” Robinson said, “(assistant coach) Lynn Stiles would come up to me said say, ‘How many passes did you catch today?’ The answer was always the same (zero).”

In the Rose Bowl, UCLA head coach Dick Vermeil put No. 84 on defense for a play or two. Ohio State noticed a wide receiver number on defense. On Robinson’s very first play as a linebacker, Ohio State did what any team would do in a big game. The Buckeyes ran right at him. What happened?

“I tackled Archie Griffin, the two-time Heisman Trophy winner,” No. 84 said.

But that didn’t launch Robinson into what he would become: A three-time consensus All-American who would become a first-round NFL draft choice. What did? In training camp the next spring, before his sophomore season, defensive coordinator Jed Hughes asked Robinson to move from wide receiver to inside linebacker.

“I told him I wasn’t sure,” Robison said. “I never played linebacker at Newman. I was a nose guard and wide receiver. I didn’t know a thing about the position.”

Hughes then made a statement that changed Robinson’s life. In the defensive scheme at UCLA at that time, the inside linebacker called all the defensive signals, responsible for every player on defense being in the right spot with the right assignment.

“Jed said a lot of people think black people aren’t smart enough to do that,” Robinson said. “The minute he said that, I said, “I’ll do it!’ ”

Jed Hughes learned then what others would learn later. Robinson had a fire inside him. Some of it innate. Some of it absorbed from life experience. In this case it would be the death of his big brother Jackie. On Dec. 19, 1974, Jackie Robinson was at the wrong place at the wrong time in Santa Rosa and was shot in the head. He lived for 15 months before he passed. The experience devastated his brother but, over time, it provided an added layer of steel to his backbone.

“I was hurt my first camp with Philadelphia (the NFL team that drafted him),” he said. “I saw a plane leaving the Philly airport. I said to myself I could be on it. I wasn’t playing. I didn’t feel part of the team. And then I thought of Jackie. He fought for his life for 15 months. If he didn’t give up, how I could I?”

Robinson didn’t leave and stayed for a 13-year NFL career with the Eagles and Raiders. In the NFL, he asked for and received No. 56 as his jersey number, to honor his brother. Jackie was born in January 1956, Jerry in December of that year.

Yes, Robinson wishes his brother was with him now, to see what he has seen, to experience a unique ride through America’s most popular sport. He always thought Jackie was the better athlete. Would Jackie have gone to college, to excel, to have his name honored, to leave a memory like he has?

Jerry knows Jackie would have his arm around his brother, for what’s he doing now, instead of what he’s done. Jerry is on the Board of Directors for a Santa Rosa nonprofit called Shoes4kidz.

“To see a kid get a new pair of shoes, to see the look on his face, it’s incredible,” Robinson said. “Let’s just say when I was a kid in Santa Rosa, I didn’t have new shoes.”

Shoes4kidz brings Robinson full circle. That kid is now a man who hasn’t forgotten that kid who wasn’t in anyone’s Hall of Fame. Just a kid along Bellevue Avenue trying to find his way.

Jerry Robinson did. Sensationally. He’s left a footprint, a big one. In that he’s a bit greedy. He already has left something for his family and friends. Now he’s working on kids, kids who don’t know him from a box of rocks. Just a guy who doesn’t have as much hair as he used to have.

To comment on the column write bobpadecky@gmail.com.

