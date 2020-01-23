Grading Sharks at NHL season's midpoint

SAN JOSE — It’s tough to give decent grades to players on a team that sits 26th in the NHL. After all, only one skater has played at least 10 games this season and does not have a negative plus-minus rating.

That would be Antti Suomela, and he is at a zero plus-minus rating after 11 NHL games this season. Everyone else is a minus, as it now appears the Sharks, at 21-25-4, will miss the playoffs for just the second time since the 2002-03 season.

Still, some players, who have been around all season, have performed better than others.

Here are our letter grades for members of the San Jose Sharks after 50 games this season.

Forwards

Logan Couture — His value is on full display at the moment, with the Sharks 2-3-0 in his absence. Couture’s production is down, but no one forward is asked to do more. (B).

Barclay Goodrow — Has played just about every forward position this season and has already set career highs in goals (eight) and points (21). One of the few Sharks outperforming their contracts. (B).

Evander Kane — With a team-high 19 goals, Kane is on pace to better last year’s total of 30, which matched a career-high, Still, consistency, particularly at even strength, has been an issue. (B-).

Tomas Hertl — Has battled a nagging lower body injury the last couple of months. Still, with 15 goals and 35 points, he is well behind last year’s pace when he scored 35 goals and had 74 points. (C+)

Patrick Marleau — Like many forwards, Marleau needs to be more consistent. But overall, the Sharks are happy he’s back in the room. (C).

Joe Thornton — Thornton’s production has improved in the second half, but he and linemates Kevin Labanc and Marcus Sorensen haven’t recaptured the magic they had last season. (C).

Joel Kellman — Has solidified the Sharks’ fourth line with his solid two-way play. Could use a few more points, but Sharks have to be generally pleased with what they’ve seen (C).

Timo Meier — Got off to a very slow start and his ice time has gradually been reduced all season. He’s just 23, but more is needed from him. (C-).

Kevin Labanc — Has the worst plus-minus among all Sharks forwards (-22), and still has to prove he can be play a top six role in the NHL. (C-).

Melker Karlsson — Remains an effective penalty killer, but after scoring 10 or more goals in four of his first five NHL seasons, will likely fall short of that mark this year. (C-).

Noah Gregor — Can skate at an NHL level and had some moments of promise as a fourth-liner earlier this season. Needs to round out his game to stay up with the big club, though. (C-).

Dylan Gambrell — Took a step this season in terms of compete level, but his production was minimal. Was reassigned to Barracuda on Dec. 18. Who knows when he’ll be back. (D).

Stefan Noesen — Needs to be more consistent in terms of production, energy and physicality. Has one goal in 14 games. (D).