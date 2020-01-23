Giants' new bench coach on rapid rise from small-school college ball

Six years after Kai Correa made the leap from Division III Puget Sound for an assistant coaching role with Division I Northern Colorado, the Hawaii native is making another jump that would make the distance from Oahu to Oracle Park look tiny.

Correa, 31, left a position as a low-level infield instructor with the Cleveland Indians to become the youngest bench coach in the majors with the San Francisco Giants.

Correa ascended to his position on manager Gabe Kapler’s first Giants staff by developing a reputation as a well-regarded infield instructor for his clear, innovative coaching methods, fantastic organizational skills and natural relationship-building abilities. His rapid rise through the coaching ranks is due in large part to how he delivers his coaching points, but not everyone in Correa’s life would agree his work has been easy to comprehend.

“I’d always have dirt on the binder paper when I would turn in my homework assignments because I would be doing them in the dugout,” Correa said of his childhood years.

Correa’s teachers might have docked him the occasional point or two, but when it came to learning the family business, he was a natural. The grandson of legendary Hawaii high school coach Jimmy Correa and the son of another one of the state’s most influential coaches, Tom Correa, Kai’s earliest memories are guided by baseball, on and off the diamond.

“When I grew up, I understood the social wealth that comes from being a coach,” Correa said. “I’d go to the grocery stores and run errands with my grandfather and people we’d see still referred to him as “Coach.”

No Dodgers player was able to reach base against Yankees pitcher Don Larsen when he threw the only perfect game in World Series history in 1956, but in a barnstorming game played against Hawaiian All-Stars that offseason, Jimmy Correa did record a hit against Larsen.

Jimmy, who died at the age of 96 in 2016, regaled his children and grandchildren with stories of catching in exhibition games against Yogi Berra, playing for manager Bill Veeck while serving in the military and catching major league pitchers who also served.

Jimmy’s son Tom went into coaching and from 1996-2006, aided MLB franchises who didn’t have scouts in Hawaii by serving as a “birddog,” by passing along information about the state’s top prospects.

“Every year, there were professional scouts coming to the house for dinner, hanging out, going to see guys with my dad,” Kai said. “I would listen to them talk the game and hear their observations on players.”

Correa’s talents allowed him to play beyond high school, but he jokes his mistakes in the infield contributed to the low fielding percentages posted by his teams at Division III Puget Sound. If not for the errors he made in college, it’s possible the defensive turnaround Correa orchestrated as a coach with the Loggers would have gone unnoticed.

Shortly after his playing career ended in 2011, Correa accepted a role on Puget Sound’s staff for the 2012 season where he transformed one of Division III’s worst defenses into one of its best over a three-year period. Other coaches took notice and began inviting Correa to speak at clinics, where he impressed his peers with eloquent explanations of his approach to modern infield instruction.

He eventually landed at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, where a rough infield surface and unpredictable weather patterns made for a unique challenge. Once again, Correa oversaw a quick resurgence.