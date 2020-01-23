Subscribe

Barber: Chiefs' receivers a major problem for 49ers in Super Bowl

PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 22, 2020, 7:57PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Ten minutes, 48 seconds remained in the 2019 NFC championship game. The 49ers led 34-13, well on their way to a systematic beatdown of the Packers at Levi’s Stadium. The visitors were playing for pride and statistical glory when, on third-and-5 from the Green Bay 13-yard line, wide receiver Davante Adams got the best of cornerback Richard Sherman.

Sherman was lined up on the left side of the defense, as usual. Adams made a deft maneuver to escape Sherman’s press coverage, but the savvy corner recovered with a spin move, reattaching to the receiver. Adams faked an out route, then took off straight downfield. When they reached the 25-yard line, Adams had maybe a half-step on Sherman. By the time Aaron Rodgers’ pass nestled into Adams’ arms on the other side of midfield, the receiver had nearly three yards of separation.

Sherman, one of the most physical and anticipatory cornerbacks of his generation, couldn’t keep up with Adams. The video of that play should be troubling the sleep of Sherman, head coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and the rest of the 49ers ahead of Super Bowl 54 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Why? Because Davante Adams, a superb all-around wide receiver, isn’t particularly fast by NFL standards. He ran a 4.56-second 40-yard dash at the 2014 NFL scouting combine.

Compare that to the Chiefs’ top three wide receivers. Sammy Watkins ran a 4.43 in 2014. Mecole Hardman, a 21-year-old rookie, ran a blistering 4.33 last year. And Tyreek Hill, who was not invited to the combine, clocked a 4.24 at his pro day.

Have you seen Hill play? If so, you have good vision, because he is little more than a blur to many human eyes. My colleague Grant Cohn remarked that Hill looks like that old-timey footage of baseball players, men waddling the bases a double speed. Hill’s game tape is a “deep fake” created by Russian hackers. No one can be that fast.

“I feel like nobody in the NFL can guard any of us, and that’s no disrespect to nobody,” Hill told reporters last week. “That’s just the confidence that I got in myself and the wideouts I’ve got around me, including the tight ends and the running backs. I feel like no DB unit, no secondary unit, no linebacker, any defense can guard any of us.”

An outrageous comment. Outrageous, and 100% accurate.

There is no secondary in the NFL right now that can guard the Chiefs’ speed trio. And I’m ignoring their other offensive pieces — tight end Travis Kelce, wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (more of a possession receiver) and running back Damien Williams. Those guys are impressive talents, too, especially Kelce. But I think the 49ers’ quick defenders have a chance to match up with them.

Not so with Hill, Hardman and Watkins. San Francisco has no viable matchup there.

For the record, here are the out-of-college 40-yard dash times for the seven 49ers defensive backs liable to be involved in the effort on Feb. 2. Richard Sherman: 4.56 seconds (and that was a long time ago). Emmanuel Moseley: 4.42. K’Waun Williams: 4.58. Ahkello Witherspoon: 4.45. Jimmie Ward: 4.59. Jaquiski Tartt: 4.53. Tarvarius Moore: 4.32.

In other words, the 49ers have a couple of alternating corners who run roughly as fast as Watkins, a safety who might keep up with Hardman but isn’t likely to start in the Super Bowl, and no one to keep up with Hill, who has succeeded DeSean Jackson as the most dangerous deep threat in the NFL.

There is more to playing football than the 40-yard dash, of course. If there weren’t, Sherman would be an average corner and Stanford Routt would be in the Hall of Fame. Also, I have always believed that some players drop off more than others when they’re running in full pads throughout the course of a game, as opposed to a run in T-shirt and workout shorts.

The problem with these Chiefs receivers is that they’re more than glorified track sprinters. They are real football players with decent hands and good ball skills.

A couple other problems: The guy calling their plays, Andy Reid, is pretty good at it, and the man throwing to them, Patrick Mahomes, is the best quarterback in the league. If Hill or Hardman get some open space, Mahomes will find them. He’ll probably do it a couple times when they’re not open.

The 49ers’ mission is clear. They can’t adequately cover the KC receivers, so they have to get to Mahomes. They have to pressure him constantly, hit him often and get him on the ground a few times. If he has time to operate, the rest of the scene won’t go well for San Francisco.

Oh, and one more thing: Mahomes tends to be highly efficient at beating blitzes. He processes pressure as quickly as a young Joe Montana or Russell Wilson, so the 49ers will have to attack him mostly with a four-man rush.

Fortunately for the Niners, that is their greatest strength. When Nick Bosa, Dee Ford, DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead are on the field together, their four-man rush is second to none.

None of this is news. Everyone knows the 49ers will have to get to Mahomes if they are to limit the Chiefs in any meaningful way. I just want to emphasize how difficult this will be, even if Ford is perfectly healthy and Bosa is in a lather. And what trouble it will mean for the 49ers if Mahomes is able to scramble away from the pass rush — as he did before hitting Watkins for a 60-yard touchdown against Tennessee last weekend.

More and more, I think this will be a high-scoring game. The Niners, as good as they have been on defense, are going to get hurt by Kansas City’s downfield passing game. At the same time, no one has come close to stopping the 49ers’ run game lately. Imagine a Super Bowl that goes back and forth, one team playing video-arcade football, the other methodically chewing up yardage and time like the 1972 Dolphins.

What a game that would be. And if it goes like that, you could imagine a single, spontaneous turnover breaking the pattern and swinging the balance toward one of the teams. Who knows, maybe an interception by an old, “slow” cornerback like Richard Sherman.

You can reach columnist Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. Follow him on Twitter: @Skinny_Post.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine