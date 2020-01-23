Barber: Chiefs' receivers a major problem for 49ers in Super Bowl

Ten minutes, 48 seconds remained in the 2019 NFC championship game. The 49ers led 34-13, well on their way to a systematic beatdown of the Packers at Levi’s Stadium. The visitors were playing for pride and statistical glory when, on third-and-5 from the Green Bay 13-yard line, wide receiver Davante Adams got the best of cornerback Richard Sherman.

Sherman was lined up on the left side of the defense, as usual. Adams made a deft maneuver to escape Sherman’s press coverage, but the savvy corner recovered with a spin move, reattaching to the receiver. Adams faked an out route, then took off straight downfield. When they reached the 25-yard line, Adams had maybe a half-step on Sherman. By the time Aaron Rodgers’ pass nestled into Adams’ arms on the other side of midfield, the receiver had nearly three yards of separation.

Sherman, one of the most physical and anticipatory cornerbacks of his generation, couldn’t keep up with Adams. The video of that play should be troubling the sleep of Sherman, head coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and the rest of the 49ers ahead of Super Bowl 54 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Why? Because Davante Adams, a superb all-around wide receiver, isn’t particularly fast by NFL standards. He ran a 4.56-second 40-yard dash at the 2014 NFL scouting combine.

Compare that to the Chiefs’ top three wide receivers. Sammy Watkins ran a 4.43 in 2014. Mecole Hardman, a 21-year-old rookie, ran a blistering 4.33 last year. And Tyreek Hill, who was not invited to the combine, clocked a 4.24 at his pro day.

Have you seen Hill play? If so, you have good vision, because he is little more than a blur to many human eyes. My colleague Grant Cohn remarked that Hill looks like that old-timey footage of baseball players, men waddling the bases a double speed. Hill’s game tape is a “deep fake” created by Russian hackers. No one can be that fast.

“I feel like nobody in the NFL can guard any of us, and that’s no disrespect to nobody,” Hill told reporters last week. “That’s just the confidence that I got in myself and the wideouts I’ve got around me, including the tight ends and the running backs. I feel like no DB unit, no secondary unit, no linebacker, any defense can guard any of us.”

An outrageous comment. Outrageous, and 100% accurate.

There is no secondary in the NFL right now that can guard the Chiefs’ speed trio. And I’m ignoring their other offensive pieces — tight end Travis Kelce, wide receiver Demarcus Robinson (more of a possession receiver) and running back Damien Williams. Those guys are impressive talents, too, especially Kelce. But I think the 49ers’ quick defenders have a chance to match up with them.

Not so with Hill, Hardman and Watkins. San Francisco has no viable matchup there.

For the record, here are the out-of-college 40-yard dash times for the seven 49ers defensive backs liable to be involved in the effort on Feb. 2. Richard Sherman: 4.56 seconds (and that was a long time ago). Emmanuel Moseley: 4.42. K’Waun Williams: 4.58. Ahkello Witherspoon: 4.45. Jimmie Ward: 4.59. Jaquiski Tartt: 4.53. Tarvarius Moore: 4.32.

In other words, the 49ers have a couple of alternating corners who run roughly as fast as Watkins, a safety who might keep up with Hardman but isn’t likely to start in the Super Bowl, and no one to keep up with Hill, who has succeeded DeSean Jackson as the most dangerous deep threat in the NFL.