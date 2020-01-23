Subscribe

Raiders officially drop 'Oakland' from name for 'Las Vegas'

ASSOCIATED PRESS
January 22, 2020, 7:33PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

LAS VEGAS — The Oakland Raiders have been officially renamed the Las Vegas Raiders.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak unveiled the Raiders’ new name alongside owner Mark Davis at a news conference Wednesday at Allegiant Stadium.

Sisolak read a proclamation at the announcement, officially calling Jan. 22 “Las Vegas Raiders Day” in the state of Nevada.

“The Raiders were born in Oakland and played 13 seasons in LA. Both cities will always be part of our DNA,“ Davis said. “But today, we begin a new chapter in our storied history.“

The team, founded in 1960, has won three Super Bowls in its 60-year history.

The NFL officially approved the Raiders’ relocation to Las Vegas in March 2017.

The Raiders will base their training and business operations in Henderson and play their home games at 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium, located on the south end of the Las Vegas Strip.

Installation of a translucent roof for the $2 billion football stadium being built for the Raiders is months behind schedule, but officials say it should be ready by the start of next season.

The roof had been scheduled for completion last fall. Installation is now expected in May.

Officials say the stadium is still on track to open July 31, in time to host its first event Aug. 16.

Construction began in September 2017.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine