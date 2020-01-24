Prep roundup: Montgomery girls avenge earlier soccer loss to Maria Carrillo

The Montgomery High girls soccer team ran out to a quick 2-0 lead in the first half and used a stout defensive performance to hold that advantage for the rest of Thursday night’s contest at Maria Carrillo.

The Vikings (11-3, 5-2 NBL Oak) got a goal from Paola Gomez at 38:31 with an assist from Micky Rosenbaum, and Abria Brooker followed not too long after with another shot into the back of the net, this time with Gomez assisting.

The Montgomery defense was able to hold that lead for the remainder of the game.

“The first 20 minutes we definitely set the tone, and obviously got two good goals. We felt comfortable at halftime and knew if our defense played well we’d be OK, and they did,” Montgomery coach Pat McDonald said.

McDonald said he believes the team had more energy than the last time the two faced off, a 2-0 Carrillo win.

“We came out with more energy than the last time they played them,” he said. “I think the girls were mentally and physically ready.”

The Vikings play at Ukiah on Tuesday at 6 p.m. Maria Carrillo plays at Bishop O’Dowd on Saturday at 11 a.m.

In girls basketball:

Maria Carrillo 52, Healdsburg 51

At Healdsburg, the freshman-heavy Pumas (15-6, 5-1 NBL Redwood) trailed for the majority of the contest against the Greyhounds, until the final few moments of the contest.

On a near-inbounds pass violation with five seconds to go, the Pumas were able to get a pass off to Lexi Hunt, who drove to the basket, got fouled, made the basket, shot the free throw and gave Maria Carrillo a 52-51 lead with two seconds left.

It was the only lead the Pumas needed, as it won them the contest in an NBL Redwood thriller.

“We were basically trailing most of the game,” Pumas coach Jeff Paul said.

“We play full-court man zone defense … we just got some turnovers. At one point in the fourth quarter we were down 8 or 10 points. We just kept working and grinding away.”

Hunt had 13 points and Oli Parlato also added 13. Kristina Singleton had 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Healdsburg coach Steve Zichichi said the Greyhounds (16-6, 2-4) had six players for the game and one was injured, forcing him to go with just five in the second half. Hannah Webb had 10 points.

“I’m really, really proud of my girls,” Zichichi said. “They showed so much heart.

“They’re a very good team,” Zichichi said of Carrillo. “They’re not going to lose a lot of league games over the next few years because they play a lot of freshmen. They’re very talented.”

Carrillo plays at El Molino on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. Healdsburg plays Piner on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Montgomery 48, Ukiah 31

The Vikings (16-4, 5-1 NBL Oak) were led by Ashleigh Barr’s 13 points and 11 rebounds as they cruised past the Wildcats on Thursday night.

Ukiah (5-17, 3-3) was held to two points in both the second and third quarters. Ciarah Michalik added 9 points for Montgomery, which next plays Saturday at the Rep Your School showcase against Edison at Heritage High School in Stockton.