Benefield: Sonoma County baseball veteran knows all about stealing signs

Marshall Brant calls the Houston Astros sign-stealing hullabaloo the biggest scandal to rock baseball since the Chicago White Sox threw the 1919 World Series against the Cincinnati Reds and ever after became known as the Black Sox.

Brant, 66, played baseball at Rancho Cotate, Santa Rosa Junior College and Sonoma State. In 2015 he was inducted into the International League Hall of Fame along with the likes of Cal Ripken Jr. and Jackie Robinson. In 2015 his number was retired — the only player ever so honored — by the Triple-A Columbus Clippers.

All this to say, Brant knows baseball. And he knows better than most the fine, weird line between cheating and other shenanigans that are not exactly allowed, but which are relatively commonplace.

This Astros thing, which has oozed into a Red Sox thing and a Mets thing, is cheating. Players and staff, at least with the Astros, used a center-field camera to record catchers from opposing teams giving signs to pitchers.

You can’t do that.

“As soon as it went electronic and technology was involved,” said Brant, “it’s really cheating.”

What’s not cheating? Stealing signs with your own eyeballs. That’s perfectly OK. And pretty funny.

Brant did that. And reaped the benefits.

Brant recalled a stretch with the Columbus Clippers, when Johnny Oates was the first base coach. A particular catcher wasn’t shielding his signals and Oates could see them from 90 feet away.

“He said, ‘Hey, big guy, you wanna know what’s coming? I can see the signs from the catcher,’” Brant recalled.

Brant didn’t hesitate: “Absolutely.”

They worked out a system. Oates would stand up for certain pitches, crouch to his knees for others, maybe touch his hat.

It happened with more than one team.

“On the teams that did that, I bet my batting average was 30 points higher,” Brant said.

So those teams that didn’t hide their signs well? Well, Brant said that he and teammate Steve Balboni ate them alive.

“Steve Balboni and I just made hay on the teams that didn’t hide that very well,” he said. “It doesn’t mean that we got hits every time, but it meant you wouldn’t be fooled.”

Not every teammate was down with the plan, he said.

“Get this: I said something to (Don) Mattingly after Johnny told me the first time,” he said. “He said, ‘I don’t want to know, that will just mess me up.”

At other times, players who made it to second would pay careful attention to the pitcher’s movements. Any signs or tipoffs would be shared.

“Ken Dayley was a really good pitcher for the Atlanta Braves. Ken Dayley would hold the baseball behind his back,” Brant said. “If it was a fastball, he would continue to twirl it … if it was a breaking ball, he would stop twirling because he would try to get his slider grip.”

The signals to the batter could be any number of things — a particular stance, or where a player pointed their arms or hands.

“We just throttled Ken Dayley every time that season,” Brant said.