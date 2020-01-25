Giants add outfielder out of Korean baseball league

The Giants’ president of baseball operations came from the Dodgers and their manager last worked for the Phillies, so it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that their latest acquisition has ties to both organizations.

Despite the seemingly obvious connections, however, outfielder and first baseman Darin Ruf probably doesn’t know either Farhan Zaidi or Gabe Kapler well.

According to the Athletic, Ruf agreed to terms on a minor league deal with the Giants on Thursday and will likely receive an invitation to major league spring training. Ruf has hit 35 career home runs in parts of five seasons with Philadelphia, but spent the last three years in the Korean Baseball Organization where he slugged a combined 86 home runs and posted an on-base percentage of at least .396 in each of his three seasons.

Ruf’s tenure in Philadelphia didn’t overlap with Kapler’s two-year stint as the Phillies manager and he was released from the Dodgers’ organization shortly after being acquired when Zaidi was the team’s general manager. Zaidi and the Dodgers traded for Ruf and Darnell Sweeney in a deal that sent Howie Kendrick to Philadelphia in November 2016, but Ruf was released and allowed to pursue an opportunity in Korea in February 2017.

Given the Giants’ desire to evaluate younger, inexperienced outfielders this season, Ruf is likely a long shot to make the team and could wind up helping one of the club’s minor league affiliates in 2020. Following a strong three-year tenure with the Samsung Lions, the 33-year-old corner outfielder does offer the Giants some intrigue given that his power potential and ability to get on-base are both obvious team needs.

He also offers San Francisco a bit of versatility, as his ability to play first base gives the Giants a right-handed option to consider if the team is hoping to limit Brandon Belt’s at-bats against left-handed pitchers.

Zaidi has indicated the Giants are looking to sign at least one corner outfielder this offseason, but it’s unclear whether San Francisco is still looking to add a free agent on a major league contract. The Giants have been linked to former Tigers and Cubs slugger Nick Castellanos and appear to be potential fits for free-agent corner outfielders Domingo Santana and Steven Souza, Jr., but the free-agent market for outfielders has moved slower than it has for players at other positions.