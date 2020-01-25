American teen Coco Gauff dazzles again with Australian Open upset of Naomi Osaka

MELBOURNE, Australia — Coco Gauff is only 15, still growing in every way, and still fresh to the world of professional tennis, but she can win this Australian Open.

That is no stretch.

Not anymore.

Not after the precociously gifted young American once again flashed her prodigious moxie and talent on the biggest of stages. This time it was here at the Australian Open on a warm Friday night, Gauff plowing easily past No. 3-seeded Naomi Osaka on the very court where Osaka won the title last year.

This had been the most anticipated battle of the tournament so far. Average fans and tennis experts alike expected a longer match — and potentially a classic. But it ended in just over one hour and lacked anything like real tension. The last point was typical. Gauff narrowed her eyes, rocked on her back foot, and launched a hard-spinning serve to her frustrated opponent. A short rally ensued. Gauff sent a low, skidding fastball to Osaka’s forehand. Osaka flubbed her reply, dumping it into the net.

The final score: 6-3, 6-4 — a runaway train for the Floridian Gauff, pretty much from the start to the very end.

In the moments just after Gauff won, there was not any of the ecstatic celebration that she displayed when she announced herself to the world with two stirring Grand Slam runs last summer — first at Wimbledon and then at the U.S. Open — sparking the worldwide phenomenon known cheekily as Cocomania.

This time, as the last point ended, she turned and looked at her family and coaches in their courtside seats, raised her arms, pumped them four times in brief celebration, then walked happily to the net to give Osaka a hug.

Was she more subdued because this is all seeming very normal now? Not a chance.

“I think I was more in disbelief,” she said, referring not just to the pressure of playing the reigning champion but doing it for the first time on the show court, in front of 15,000 fans at Rod Laver Arena. “I didn’t really know what to do. I was just trying to enjoy the moment and savor the moment. I still wouldn’t say I’m used to this.”

She may soon be. The draw is opening up. Early Friday, Serena Williams went down in a heap, the victim of a stunning upset at the hands of the No. 27 seed, Wang Qiang. Gauff’s Round 4 opponent will be the No. 14 seed, Sofia Keni Kenin, who defeated Williams at the French Open last year. Danger lurks at every turn as Gauff enters this part of the draw, but based on the form she showed Friday, she will have a solid chance to emerge victorious against anyone left.

For all of the skill Gauff has and all of the deep, focused concentration she brought to the court Friday night, it must be noted that a surprising stream of unforced errors from Osaka marred the match. She hit 30 in all, an astounding number for a player of her magnitude. Groundstrokes, volleys, overheads, nothing was immune. Osaka looked shellshocked and uncomfortable, her face drawn and uncertain throughout. She would admit later that she simply did not know what to do to play better.