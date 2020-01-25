Barber: A's Mike Fiers has no more to say on Astros' sign stealing

OAKLAND — The most controversial athlete in America placed himself in a corner booth Friday afternoon, doing his best to blend in with the rest of the players and coaches assembled for the A’s annual pre-Fan Fest media obligation.

Before the hourlong mingling session began, an A’s PR representative informed reporters that Mike Fiers would talk about “the extracurriculars” when the 60 minutes had elapsed. During the meat of interview time, Fiers would not be talking about the Houston Astros’ complicated and thorough effort to steal catchers’ signs, or Fiers’ role in exposing it.

This seemed reasonable, even preferable. Since he was quoted in a story by the Athletic in mid-November, Fiers has been in the swirling center of the biggest scandal in sports. Everyone in baseball, it seemed, had an opinion of the 34-year-old pitcher. Some hailed him as a hero. Others suggested he was a “bad teammate” (as Pedro Martinez called him) or a “rat” (as Phil Garner suggested).

All that had been missing was Fiers himself. He had not spoken publicly since the story broke. It made sense, then, to separate him from the A’s players discussing more mundane topics like offseason workouts and launch angles on Friday.

When the time came, though, Fiers demurred. What had the past few weeks been like for him?

“Just training, trying to keep my mind straight,” he said. “Just want to do my job and get ready for the season.”

Had he been surprised by the media firestorm and the fallout in Major League Baseball, which included the firing of three managers and one general manager?

“Listen, I appreciate the question,” Fiers said. “I’m not talking about that right now. I’ll talk about baseball, I’ll talk about my team moving forward. But right now I just want to focus on this team and not the past.”

Are your teammates behind you?

“I appreciate the question, I know you guys gotta ask, it’s your job,” Fiers said. “But baseball. Baseball questions, please.”

The entire group interview last about 3 minutes, 20 seconds, and revealed little. Fiers was asked about this being a distraction, about helping to clean up baseball, about whether he’d do the same thing again given the choice. He stood with hands in his pockets, voice at a low register, and discussed “pitching for this team and leading them the right way,” and how his goal was “to be ready for spring training and eventually for the season.”

Fiers had opened one of the biggest cans of worms in MLB history, a can the size of Minute Maid Park. And when asked to comment on it, he basically said, “Look, I don’t want to talk about the millions of worms gumming up the works of America’s national pastime. Baseball questions, please.”

I understand the impulse. This is a squirmy, uncomfortable topic. Fiers directly implicated one of the A’s American League West rivals (and one of his former employers), the Houston Astros, in going to incredible lengths to game the system. To game the game. It would be a stunning move in any profession. In baseball, with an unwritten code of conduct that would be thicker than the sport’s official encyclopedia, Fiers’ revelations bordered on heresy.