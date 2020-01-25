Subscribe

Stanford women slip past Colorado in overtime

ASSOCIATED PRESS
January 24, 2020, 9:57PM

STANFORD — Freshman Ashten Pretchel made a putback in the final two minutes for the go-ahead points and No. 6 Stanford slipped past Colorado 76-68 in overtime Friday night.

Mya Hollingshed hit a 3-pointer with less than 2 seconds to play in regulation to give Colorado a 64-62 lead, but Stanford tied it with a perfect inbound pass and layup by Pretchel, who scored 12 points and had four rebounds — all in the final 5:01 — to send the game to overtime.

Lexie Hull, who scored a career-high 29 points, hit a layup with under 20 seconds remaining to give Stanford a 62-61 lead, erasing a seven-point deficit. She also had a layup in the final 41 seconds of overtime to give Stanford a 71-68 edge.

Freshman Jaylyn Sherrod scored a season-high 21 points and had seven assists for the Buffaloes, who have not beaten a Top 25 team in nearly three years.

Hollingshed scored 15 points and Aubrey Knight had 12 for Colorado, which won just two games in conference play last year.

Colorado used 20 offensive rebounds to forge a significant advantage in second-chance points. The Buffaloes had a 16-4 edge in that department entering the fourth quarter. Stanford recorded the next 11 such points.

Hollingshed hit a 3-pointer and added a free throw to give Colorado a 54-48 advantage with 5:38 remaining to play.

Two minutes later, Knight hit a 3-pointer from the corner to put the Buffaloes on top, 59-52.

Fran Belibi added 11 points for Stanford.

The Buffs outscored Stanford 8-2 over the final 6:07 of the third quarter and carried a 41-39 lead into the fourth.

Stanford scored the last seven points of the second quarter, including Nadia Fingall’s 3-pointer, to take a 27-25 halftime lead.

Big picture

Colorado: Jaylyn Sherrod became the second-fastest to 100 assists (in her 18th game) and fastest since Ann Troyan did in 17 games during the 1979-80 season. ... The Buffaloes were 0 of 8 from the field in the second quarter, scoring four points on free throws by Mya Hollingshed. ... All six of Quinessa Caylao-Do’s rebounds in the first half were offensive. ... The 23 fourth-quarter points were a season-best.

Stanford: Freshman Haley Jones missed the game with a knee injury suffered in last week’s victory over Oregon State. ... The Cardinal has never lost to Colorado at home.

Up next

Colorado: Plays at California on Sunday.

Stanford: Hosts Utah on Sunday.

