PRESS DEMOCRAT STAFF
January 27, 2020, 11:21AM
Are you heading to Miami for the Super Bowl this Sunday?

If you're going to Florida for the big game, we want to know your travel plans for possible inclusion in an upcoming story. Email PD reporter Austin Murphy at austin.murphy@pressdemocrat.com with your name, city of residence, contact information and the answers to the following questions:

Where are you staying?

Have you bought your tickets yet?

If you have, how much did they cost?

Have you attended any past Super Bowl games?

