49ers' George Kittle gives Super Bowl tickets to family of Sacramento soldier killed in Iraq

ELISSA CHUDWIN
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 27, 2020, 12:59PM
49ers tight end George Kittle has given two Super Bowl tickets to the family of a Sacramento soldier killed in Iraq, Kittle recently tweeted.

Kittle partnered with the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors and the United Services Automobile Association to give the wife and son of U.S. Army Sgt. Martin "Mick" LaMar two tickets to the game in Miami.

LaMar died in 2011 at age 43 in Mosul, Iraq, after he was shot by an Iraqi soldier who was training with his unit, according to an obituary published in the Los Angeles Times. He was killed on Jan. 15 — the same day as his wedding anniversary.

LaMar and his wife, Josephine, have five children, one of which he never met, ABC10 reported. His son, Nicholas, will cheer on the 49ers with his mom at the game.

“I have a lot of family that’s been in the military, and so anytime that I can give back to any military family, especially ones that have lost a loved one, giving the ultimate sacrifice," Kittle told ABC10.

