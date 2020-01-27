'Thank you': Stephen and Ayesha Curry honor Kobe Bryant

Warriors star Stephen and his restaurateur wife Ayesha Curry have posted moving tributes on social media to NBA legend Kobe Bryant, who died Sunday, along with his daughter, Gianna, and seven others in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles on Sunday.

In an Instagram post, Stephen wrote, "A lot of questions right now. Our faith is being tested... but all I can say is thank you." "May you and Gianna rest easy!"

He also changed his Twitter header to feature a photo of a much younger him and the Lakers star smiling at each other.

Ayesha wrote a message directed at Bryant's widow, Vanessa:

"My heart aches for her and the the girls. I've written and deleted 100 times today." "I have no words and they're never going to come out the way I want them to. Praying for the protection over this family and other families involved. Rest In Peace and power, Gigi and Kobe"

Bryant leaves behind a wife, Vanessa, and three daughters. He retired from the NBA in 2016 after a 20-year career with the Los Angeles Laker. He was a five-time NBA champion.