Subscribe

Postcard from Miami: Taking in the city's Art Deco beauty

KENT PORTER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
January 28, 2020, 11:07PM
Updated 6 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

When I travel for The Press Democrat, I usually take one day to photograph something that shows the local history and flavor of the community.

After three days of making pictures of press conferences and staged events orbiting around Super Bowl LIV here in Miami, I’ve been quite close to pulling out my hair in an attempt to make an image that is both newsworthy and, well, interesting.

From my early days of making pictures on slide film, I’ve been drawn to color and landscapes as an out to the intense pressure of news photography.

My goal this week was to hit Miami’s Art Deco district at twilight, when the palate of neon and architecture merges seamlessly with the fading light of the evening sky.

The skyline of Miami has drastically grown upward from the previous time I was here for Super Bowl XXIII (49ers-Bengals). I covered a riot (my first) in Overtown, missed the biggest play of the game and was taken aback by having to spend over $100 for a motel room.

I’m grayer and wiser now, but the color still gives me a charge. The Art Deco Historic District runs 18 blocks along Miami’s South Beach (above) and is the United States’ largest, featuring more than 900 historic buildings.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine