Kobe Bryant's devotion to family became paramount when his basketball career ended

It was December 2017, more than a year after Kobe Bryant had retired from basketball, and the Lakers great was expounding upon a fundamental truth of parenthood. Having spent much of his NBA career on the road, traveling from city to city, he talked about a new job, shuttling his daughters around Newport Coast.

"A lot of driving in a three-to-five mile radius," he said. "Now, to have that, it's absolutely wonderful. The time we spend in the car."

Bryant's life, which ended in a helicopter crash Sunday, might have seemed all big-time sports and celebrity from the outside, but there was something more basic at its core.

The world first knew him as the son of a former NBA player, a teenager who brought his parents along to Los Angeles when he joined the Lakers. Fans watched his whirlwind romance and marriage to Vanessa, an Orange County teenager he met on a rap video shoot.

Theirs was a romance made of such commonplace things as going to the movies and Starbucks, and him learning to play "Moonlight Sonata" on the piano for her.

But not many families must deal with immense fame and overnight wealth. Not many have their laundry aired in public, a constant fodder for headlines. So the relationships with his parents and wife had good times and bad, enduring a sexual assault charge in 2003. There were rifts and reconciliations.

In recent years, Bryant transitioned to the less-sensational role of doting father, often seen in public with his four daughters, including 13-year-old Gianna, who also died in the accident. Only a few weeks ago, former teammate Robert Horry ran into them at a youth basketball tournament.

"Kobe was just a happy guy," Horry said. "He was so excited to be there."

For all the glitz that swirled around Bryant, family was an essential part of his story.

::

His parents had to cosign that first Lakers contract, a $3.5-million deal over three years, because Bryant was a few months shy of 18 when he arrived in Los Angeles, too young to sign for himself.

In those early days, much was made of his lineage, the fact that father Joe "Jellybean" Bryant had played eight years in the NBA and had moved the family overseas while he played for a time in Italy.

People said Kobe had basketball in his blood.

The Lakers rookie used some of his newfound wealth to buy cars for everyone in the family. His father, mother Pam, and sisters Sharia and Shaya moved into his large home in Pacific Palisades.

"We weren't just going to let him come out here by himself," Joe told Times columnist Bill Plaschke early in 2003.

Three years passed before his parents finally got their own place. A quarter of a mile away.

"My family was always there for me," Bryant said around that time. "I love them for that."

An emerging superstar in the league, Bryant was maturing into a young man, his every move watched by the world. When word spread that the 21-year-old was dating a senior at Marina High, news crews descended upon the Huntington Beach campus; people wanted a glimpse of the mysterious fiancee Bryant referred to as "my star."

By all appearances, he was smitten with Vanessa Laine, sending roses to the school office and picking her up after classes. The couple announced their engagement around the time of her 18th birthday and were married at a Catholic church in April 2001.