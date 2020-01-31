College basketball roundup: Stanford, Cal men come up short in Pac-12

Jarod Lucas scored a season-high 21 points, Kylor Kelly matched his season-high with seven blocks and Oregon State ended a four-game losing streak to Stanford with a 68-63 victory Thursday night.

Tres Tinkle added 15 points and Ethan Thompson had 14 for the Beavers (13-8, 3-6 Pac-12), who also ended a four-game slide.

Oscar da Silva scored 22 points and had eight rebounds to lead Stanford (15-5, 4-3), which has lost three straight. Tyrell Terry added 13 points and Daejon Davis had 12.

Kelly, who also scored 10 points, moved into first place all-time with 185 career blocks. He ranks second in the nation in blocked shots.

An offensive rebound and layup by da Silva brought the Cardinal within 65-63 with 20 seconds left but Oregon State made its free throws.

No. 11 Oregon 77, Cal 72

Payton Pritchard scored 21 points and broke Oregon’s all-time assists record in leading the No. 11 Ducks to victory over host Cal on Thursday.

Chris Duarte added 19 points as Oregon (18-4, 7-2 Pac-12) remained on top of the conference standings.

Matt Bradley scored a season-high 27 points to lead Cal (9-11, 3-4).

Pritchard was held to just two points in the first half and scored 19 in the second. Pritchard made a 3-pointer and then converted a three-point play with a reverse layup to start the second half.

Cal (9-11, 3-4) took a 54-47 lead midway through the second half, but the Ducks went ahead for good on Anthony Mathis’ 3-pointer that snapped a 58-58 tie with 6:53 left.

San Francisco 69, San Diego 44

Charles Minlend scored 21 points and Jimbo Lull and Khalil Shabazz each had 15 as visiting San Francisco beat San Diego on Thursday.

The Dons (16-7, 5-3 West Coast Conference) outscored San Diego 22-10 in the first nine and a half minutes of the second half and were never challenged down the stretch.

Braun Hartfield led San Diego (8-15, 1-7) with 11 points. The Toreros were 16-of-54 (30.2%) — including 1 of 12 from 3-point range and missed nine of 20 attempts from the foul line.

Saint Mary’s 86, Portland 64

Malik Fitts scored 27 points as Saint Mary’s romped past visiting Portland on Thursday night.

Jordan Ford added 21 points for the Gaels (19-4, 6-2 West Coast Conference), who shot 53% and hit 18 3-pointers to win their fourth consecutive game.

Tahirou Diabate had 18 points and four blocks for the Pilots (9-14, 1-7), who have now lost six consecutive games. Isaiah White added 17 points.

No. 2 Gonzaga 87, Santa Clara 72

Filip Petrusev had a career-high 31 points and nine rebounds and visiting No. 2 Gonzaga pulled away late in the second half and beat Santa Clara on Thursday night.

Ryan Woolridge added 13 points and Drew Timme scored 11 points to help the Bulldogs stay unbeaten in the West Coast Conference.

Gonzaga (22-1, 8-0 WCC) lost Killian Tillie to an apparent left leg injury in the first half.

Josip Vrankic had 15 points and 12 rebounds for Santa Clara (17-6, 4-4) and DJ Mitchell scored 17 points.