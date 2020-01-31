Sonoma Raceway laying down serious bread on Super Bowl bet

With all things Super Bowl this weekend, Sonoma Raceway is jumping into the fun by designing a friendly wager with the rival Kansas Speedway on the outcome of Sunday’s 49ers-Chiefs game.

“To address the winter doldrums among American sports fans in the weeks leading up to NASCAR’s Daytona 500, Fox is airing a football contest this Sunday involving teams from San Francisco and Kansas City,” the race track’s tongue-in-cheek press release said.

“The head honchos of Sonoma Raceway and Kansas Speedway are hoping to spark interest in the game via a small wager involving signature regional food products.”

Backing the 49ers’ superiority, Sonoma Raceway president and general manager Steve Page is putting up a package of Boudin Sourdough -- including one with a Kansas City team logo baked in.

His Midwest rival, Kansas Speedway president Patrick Warren, is countering with a selection from local favorite Jack Stack’s barbecue.

“I’ve told the folks at Boudin they can take the day off Monday because our 49ers are going to be all over South Beach Sunday night celebrating the new hardware they’ll be adding to their trophy case,” Page crowed. “We’ll be loving us some K.C. barbecue around the Sonoma Raceway conference table.”

Not missing an opportunity to promote its own sports action, the raceway reminds fans that there is life after Super Bowl: “Once the clock runs out on Sunday’s game, the official countdown to the Daytona 500 begins.”

Sonoma Raceway will host its annual NASCAR event, the Toyota/Save Mart 350, on June 12-14.

