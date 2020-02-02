Subscribe

Nevius: On game’s biggest stage, it has to be about Jimmy G

C.W. NEVIUS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 1, 2020, 7:15PM
It has to be Jimmy G, right?

We can talk all day about the 49ers’ rugged defense. Or their powerhouse running game. But there is one truth we hold self-evident. No team in the history of the world, or the Super Bowl, has won the Big Game without the quarterback making plays.

It feeds into a theme we’ve heard all week. Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes is magical. And Jimmy Garopollo is also playing.

(Although he’s not overlooked in the Bay Area, where fans swoon over him. When a minor earthquake struck in the wee hours of the morning a couple of years ago, someone immediately tweeted “Is Jimmy G OK?”)

One point on Mahomes. Yes, he is amazing. But the reason we are so impressed is that the plays and throws he’s making are incredibly difficult. The Mahomes model is premised on the idea that he will summon magic every single time.

And he may. But it isn’t easy to do. Just sayin’.

Meanwhile, someone had to do it, so Kansas City defensive lineman Chris Jones did. Voicing the conventional wisdom of the national media, Jones said he hoped KC could stop the 49ers’ running game, which would put the burden on Garoppolo. And then, Jones said, we will see how he handles it.

Which is a classic Super Bowl popoff comment. Someone says something like that every year. This one, however, has the distinction of probably being true.

Let’s be honest. It is impossible that the Chiefs ignored the two previous playoff games, in which the 49ers ran roughshod over the Vikings and the Packers. Also, KC was just in a playoff game with the Titans, who depended on their running game, and the Chiefs essentially shut it down.

So it is virtually certain that Kansas City will load up to stop the run.

(Which, by the way, sets up an interesting little chess match for Kyle Shanahan. Knowing the Chiefs are likely to be playing the run, does he start with passing? Or, does he run it to show the 49ers can do it?)

Anyhow, the point is, it makes sense to think the 49ers will not be able to win on the ground alone. Jimmy G is going to have to throw it.

At which point the national media announces in a chorus, “But he only threw eight passes in the last game.”

Which is true. But that leads to a false narrative. Just because he hasn’t passed much lately doesn’t mean he can’t.

We see the same premise in the baseball playoffs. A player has a standout statistical regular season. Then, in the postseason he hits a 1-for-15 skid. We throw out the season stats and focus on how he is “mired in a slump.”

In the regular season, Garoppolo did not have any real stinker games, where a QB goes 3 for 15 with three interceptions. He’s been consistently steady and intermittently spectacular.

The Week 14 game in New Orleans had to make believers of Garopollo’s teammates. He went 26 for 35 for 349 yards and four touchdowns in the 48-46 nail-biter of a win. That the Saints were 10-2 coming in makes it more impressive.

The best contrarian take of Super Bowl week came from Louis Riddick, the former NFL safety and ex-director of player personnel for both Washington and Philadelphia.

Riddick says he hopes the Chiefs stop the run and force the 49ers to go with Garopollo’s passing game. Then, Riddick says, Jimmy will have a chance to shine.

“I think he is being big-time underestimated and overlooked,” Riddick tweeted.

Want stats? Riddick pointed out in a TV interview that Garopollo is the only quarterback in the NFL who is in the top five in three categories: passing completion percentage, yards per attempt and touchdown passes.

So there isn’t any question Garopollo can do it. But can he do it with the whole world watching?

A couple of points. First, yes he only threw eight passes against the Packers, but they were significant. Backed up to their own 11 with the score 0-0 in the first quarter, Garoppolo hit Deebo Samuel for 16 yards on first down. That got them out of the shadow of their end zone.

Two plays later, he hit Samuel again for 30 yards to get them over midfield. Three plays later they scored, took the lead and never trailed.

It should be said that Garopollo works mostly in the middle of the field, which creates the potential for a pass ricocheting off a receiver’s hands and into the arms of a defender. It is simple math. There are simply more defensive players in the middle of the field than along the sideline.

Also, mention should be made of one of Garopollo’s overlooked qualities — toughness. He has consistently stood in there and delivered the goods, releasing the ball just as he is getting blasted by a defender. Good luck trying to teach that.

That’s why Shanahan said, when asked about how hard it is to find a QB who can do that, said, “I don’t think there are 32 of them on the planet.”

So if he can stand in there and make the throws, and not get rattled by the moment, Garoppolo has the chance to make a little history.

And if he does, can you imagine the endorsement potential?

Put it this way: Would you rather have over-hyped Baker Mayfield for your TV commercial or the dazzling grin of Jimmy GQ?

Like we said, it has to be Jimmy G, right?

Contact C.W. Nevius at cw.nevius@pressdemocrat.com. Twitter: @cwnevius

