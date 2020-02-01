Subscribe

49ers’ Nick Bosa wins NFL defensive rookie honors

ASSOCIATED PRESS
February 1, 2020, 3:05PM
Updated 23 minutes ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Nick Bosa was such a force on the edge of the 49ers’ line that he even received votes for the All-Pro team at a very competitive position.

Bosa drew lots more votes for The Associated Press NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award, winning the honor in a rout. The second overall draft selection out of Ohio State earned 43 ballots from a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league. Next closest was a player across the bay, Oakland defensive lineman Maxx Crosby with four.

Pittsburgh linebacker Devin Bush got two votes and Jacksonville defensive lineman Josh Allen got one.

Bosa’s nine sacks were the fourth most for a 49ers rookie. He was third in the NFL with 68 pressures, according to SportsInfo Solutions, trailing only Cameron Jordan and Danielle Hunter, and his 16 tackles for loss tied him for fifth in the league.

In probably his best game, Bosa had three sacks and an interception against Carolina, joining Kevin Williams (2003) and Julius Peppers (2002) as the only rookies to achieve that.

Bosa is the fourth 49er to win the award. Linebacker Patrick Willis (2007), linemen Dana Stubblefield (1993) and cornerback Bruce Taylor are the others.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism or hate speech
  • No personal attacks on other commenters
  • No spam or off-topic posts
  • Comments including URLs and media may be held for moderation
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine