49ers’ Nick Bosa wins NFL defensive rookie honors

Nick Bosa was such a force on the edge of the 49ers’ line that he even received votes for the All-Pro team at a very competitive position.

Bosa drew lots more votes for The Associated Press NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award, winning the honor in a rout. The second overall draft selection out of Ohio State earned 43 ballots from a nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league. Next closest was a player across the bay, Oakland defensive lineman Maxx Crosby with four.

Pittsburgh linebacker Devin Bush got two votes and Jacksonville defensive lineman Josh Allen got one.

Bosa’s nine sacks were the fourth most for a 49ers rookie. He was third in the NFL with 68 pressures, according to SportsInfo Solutions, trailing only Cameron Jordan and Danielle Hunter, and his 16 tackles for loss tied him for fifth in the league.

In probably his best game, Bosa had three sacks and an interception against Carolina, joining Kevin Williams (2003) and Julius Peppers (2002) as the only rookies to achieve that.

Bosa is the fourth 49er to win the award. Linebacker Patrick Willis (2007), linemen Dana Stubblefield (1993) and cornerback Bruce Taylor are the others.