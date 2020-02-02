Chiefs present problems in every aspect of game

3. Attack the Chiefs linebackers during pass plays: The Chiefs have a good secondary, but their linebackers don’t cover well. Anthony Hitchens allowed a 114.6 quarterback rating during the regular season, and Damien Wilson allowed a 123.4 quarterback rating. Both get lost in coverage and routinely fall for play-action fakes. The 49ers should target the middle of the field with play-action passes as much as they can.

2. Avoid Tyrann Mathieu: Don’t force passes into his coverage. Like Richard Sherman, Mathieu is a defensive back teams want to avoid. Testing Mathieu usually is a bad idea. He intercepted four passes and allowed a 57.8 quarterback rating during the regular season. But unlike Sherman, Mathieu moves around. Sherman stays on the left of the 49ers defense — Mathieu plays free safety, strong safety and nickel back. Jimmy Garoppolo needs to find Mathieu before every play, then throw elsewhere.

1. Forget the Chiefs run game: Don’t load the box on defense. The Chiefs don’t want to run the ball. Running bores Andy Reid. He would rather call a screen pass or a deep pass or literally any pass. He’ll call a few runs just to say he did. So the 49ers don’t need to load the box with eight defenders to stop the run like they normally do. They can play seven in the box and dare the Chiefs to run. That’s the smart play.

MIAMI — The 49ers deserve this moment.

They’re not frauds like the Rams, who didn’t belong in the Super Bowl last season. They made it because the officials missed an obvious pass interference call committed by the Rams in the NFC championship game, which allowed them to beat the Saints. Then the Rams scored just three points in the Super Bowl, got exposed and still haven’t recovered.

But the 49ers are the real deal, an outstanding team. They’ve been the best team in the NFC all season, and they’re one of the best 49ers squads in franchise history.

But the Chiefs are the real deal, too. They’ve won eight games in a row, plus they beat the Ravens, who beat the 49ers. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes never has lost a game by more than seven points during his professional career. The 49ers will have to play their best to beat him.

And their best might not be good enough — the Chiefs are one-point favorites. They’re supposed to win. A 49ers victory would be an upset. This is the first time the 49ers ever have been underdogs in a Super Bowl. Winning this game would be the biggest victory in franchise history.

Here’s why:

1. The Chiefs have the better quarterback: No disrespect to Jimmy Garoppolo, who had a terrific season after missing most of 2018 with a torn ACL.

Garoppolo is a highly skilled quarterback who makes highly impressive plays. He’s like a golfer who chips and putts well. Does lots of understated, difficult things that elicit a strong golf clap — play-action fakes, a quick release, accuracy on short and intermediate passes.

Call him Shooter McGavin from the movie “Happy Gilmore.”

Patrick Mahomes is the real Happy Gilmore. He makes you drop your jaw in amazement. Can throw the ball 80 yards on the fly and is by far the most physically gifted quarterback the NFL has seen since a young Aaron Rodgers.

“He is very, very special,” 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said of Mahomes. “His arm strength, his accuracy, the speed that he has at his disposal. He has a very unique sense of the pocket. He can move up and away from pressure. It’s going to be a big-time challenge.”

The 49ers have a more balanced roster than the Chiefs, but the Chiefs have the better quarterback, and the NFL is a quarterback-driven league. Mahomes always gives the Chiefs an advantage.

2. The 49ers’ pass protection is good, but the Chiefs’ is better: Most analysts focus on the 49ers’ defensive line, because it’s their best position group. But it will face a fantastic Chiefs offensive line that has allowed a sack percentage of just 4.15 this season — fourth-lowest in the league. Meaning Mahomes got sacked only 4.15% of the time he dropped back to throw.

The 49ers defensive line may not dominate this game like it normally does. The Chiefs have two elite tackles — Eric Fisher on the left and Mitchell Schwartz on the right. They match up well with Nick Bosa and Dee Ford.

“You can have the best quarterback in football,” Saleh said. “But if you can’t protect him, you can’t play, and that offensive line has protected him all year. It’s a fantastic offensive line and it works very well together. Our front four has a big-time challenge.”