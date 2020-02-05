Warriors' D'Angelo Russell not sweating trade talk

NEW YORK — The subject of relentless trade speculation, D’Angelo Russell was in a surprisingly chipper mood after Tuesday’s practice in Lower Manhattan.

Li-Ning sneakers in hand, across the bridge from his former hometown of Brooklyn, Russell said he wasn’t surprised that he’s been mentioned in rumors as the NBA’s trade deadline (Thursday at Noon PST) nears.

“I’m comfortable with being uncomfortable,” Russell said. “A lot of teams want a point guard and I’m bouncing around, why not put me in those talks and try to get me?

“It’s not nothing new that I’ve been through. I can’t lie and say I don’t see it. I obviously see it, I have to answer questions about it, I see it on social (media), when I turn the TV on I hear about it, so it is what it is.”

Multiple reports have indicated that the Minnesota Timberwolves, who pursued Russell last summer before the Warriors worked out a sign-and-trade with the Nets, are still very much interested in pairing the 23-year-old point guard with franchise centerpiece Karl-Anthony Towns.

On Tuesday, ESPN reported that the Timberwolves are in talks with the Rockets and Hawks to acquire draft assets to send to Golden State in a potential package for Russell. The New York Knicks are also reportedly interested in acquiring him.

While Golden State would prefer to hold on to Russell until they see him play more with Stephen Curry, who should return in March from surgery on his left hand, an offer that includes several future draft assets and cap relief could be enough for the Warriors to seriously engage in trade talks.

If Russell were traded, he would join his fourth team in four years, remarkable for a former All-Star and one of the league’s top scorers.

“I’m here right now,” Russell said. “No telling where I’ll be in the next few. So wherever I go, my feet will be there and I’ll just embrace it and make the best out of it.”

In Brooklyn, Russell earned a reputation for being a ball-dominant scorer. In Golden State, however, he’s shown he can work off the ball effectively and make more meaningful plays on defense.

He is averaging a career-high in points per game (23.8) and 3-point percentage (38.3) while averaging 6.3 assists in 32.1 minutes per game.

While Curry and Klay Thompson (left knee surgery) remain sidelined, he’s also been a positive influence on a young locker room that understands that, during a rebuilding season, a lot can change as the trade deadline looms.

“I tell people I’m five years going on 10,” said Russell, who considers himself a league veteran despite being drafted No. 2 overall in 2016. “I don’t know what 10 years will look like for me, but I’m enjoying it, man. It’s been a crazy career so far.”