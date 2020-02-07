Padecky: Losing Kobe a reminder of how fragile our sports heroes can be

The only parallel that holds up to the light of comparison is Princess Diana dying in that 1997 car accident in France. It was unexpected, immediate, tragically numbing and overwhelmingly global. Princess Diana was the last celebrity death who moved as many people as Kobe Bryant did after he died in that helicopter crash Jan. 26.

Of all entertainers, athletes are the most visible. Unlike actors, singers, comedians and other performers who ply their trade before the public, professional athletes are on the stage most often.

A Major League Baseball field, for example, is open for daily inspection and controversy February to October. The NBA, the NFL and soccer have similar schedules. Include the offseason to any of these sports with their attendant hissy fits, trade rumors and police reports, and your favorite sport is a yearlong soap opera without an off day. Your thirst is always satiated.

To that add this exclamation point that makes them visible without compare: Athletes perform without a script! They are unpredictable. Matt Chapman can snag a smoking one-hop pea with the grace and ease as if he was bending to pick a flower. Steph Curry can hit a trey from the Bay Bridge. George Kittle can drag half a defense on his back.

Athletes do not play the same song, hit the same drum, repeat the same joke. They are on film like an actor with one notable variance. If you go to a theater and see the sleeper movie of the year, “Parasite,” you’ve seen the movie. You don’t need to see it again, which I have two more times. An athlete? Khris Davis strikes out and then three innings later whacks a moonshot.

Will Kobe go off for 81 points tonight or 21? Let’s go to Staples and find out.

The spotlight for a famous athlete is never turned off while he is playing. It is bright, unyielding and blistering. Truth to tell, more athletes lean away from the spotlight when they retire. To a surprising extent, many are introverted. Their physical skills are outwardly obvious and, by association, fans see that as their personality as well. Not true. Many retire to anonymity and are content with the choice.

Joe Montana is a relevant example. Joe is still Northern California’s most beloved athlete. Yet, in the 1980s, at the height of his fame, Joe would send out someone to do his grocery shopping. Joe wouldn’t even make it inside a store without getting mobbed for autographs.

Even now, 25 years after he retired, Joe is very selective on when and why he shows up in public. Such as this last Super Bowl. Joe was there all right, along with six other Hall of Fame quarterbacks, ones who are and a few others who will be. It is a selectivity easily understood.

Kobe? Kobe was in the Los Angeles spotlight for 20 years as a player. One could argue that L.A.’s glare is even more intense than New York’s. The latest Census Bureau’s tally has 22 million people living in the Los Angeles basin. Yet, only four years into retirement, Kobe was as visible as he was as a player. With his charity work, championing women’s sports and a humanitarian zest that bordered on the fanatic, Kobe didn’t walk away from the spotlight. He sprinted toward it.