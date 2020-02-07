Men's college basketball roundup: Stanford falls to Utah in OT

Branden Carlson had 15 points, 10 rebounds and eight blocks to lead Utah over visiting Stanford 64-56 in overtime on Thursday night.

Carlson, a freshman 7-footer, posted career bests across the board and notched the third-highest blocked-shot tally in Utah history.

The Utes (13-9, 4-6 Pac-12), who also got 15 points from Timmy Allen, started fast and finished strong but struggled to score the rest of the game.

Tyrell Terry scored 14 points and Daejon Davis had 12 for Stanford (16-6, 5-4).

Jaxon Brenchley made a 3-pointer and then fed Carlson for a dunk to make it 59-53 in overtime and essentially clinch the win.

Utah has won three straight over the Cardinal. They are 9-1 at home this season.

The Cardinal paces the Pac-12 in scoring defense at 59.7 points per game — a mark that ranks seventh-best nationally — and they held the Utes to 36% shooting but managed just 35% themselves.

Utah led 26-16 with a smooth running offense before the Cardinal clamped down and Utah began self-destructing, going the final 10 minutes of the half without a field goal but still leading 28-22 at the break.

Thanks to the Utes’ trapping defense that seemed to surprise the Cardinal, the Utes were able to overcome their own anemic attack.

Oscar da Silva’s layup gave Stanford its first lead of the game at 45-44 as the Cardinal held Utah scoreless for over six minutes.

Terry’s 3-pointer with 55 seconds to play put the Cardinal up 50-49 for their second and final lead of the game.

Allen made 1 of 2 free throws to tie the game at 50 with 3.9 seconds remaining.

The clock didn’t start when the Cardinal inbounded the ball and rushed up the court. The officials whistled the play dead and, after a lengthy delay, decided to give Stanford the ball near midcourt with 1.6 seconds on the clock. Terry missed a 30-footer at the regulation buzzer.

No. 24 Colorado 71, Cal 65

Tyler Bey made it a point to pick up the pace in the second half, scoring 13 of his season-high 21 points in the second half with the Buffs made key free throws down the stretch to beat the visiting Bears.

McKinley Wright IV had 17 points and D’Shawn Schwartz added 14 for Colorado (18-5, 7-3 Pac-12), which won for the fourth time in five games.

Bey also grabbed 10 rebounds for his eighth double-double this season and the 27th of his career.

Matt Bradley had 17 points to lead Cal (10-12, 4-5) which remained winless away from its home court, dropping to 0-6 on the road and 0-3 on neutral courts this season. Paris Austin added 15 points and Andre Kelly 12 on 6 for 7 shooting for Cal, which lost its fifth straight game to Colorado.

Deadlocked at halftime, the game remained tight thoughout most of the second half. Austin’s 3-pointer with 5:16 remaining pulled the Golden Bears to within two points. But Shane Gatling and Wright connected on 3-pointers around a layup by Bradley as Colorado opened a 58-52 lead with 3:00 remaining.

Austin broke loose after a steal for a breakaway layup. Colorado, though, came back to score on Schwartz’s three-point play and Wright’s layup to build a 63-54 lead with 1:07 left to play.