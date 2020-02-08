Prep notes: Basketball tournaments tip off next week

The North Bay League boys and girls basketball league tournament picture is coming into focus.

The girls start first, on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The Oak Division sees Ukiah at Cardinal Newman and Analy at Montgomery.

In Redwood, Healdsburg travels to Rancho Cotate and El Molino heads to Maria Carrillo.

On Wednesday, the boys tip off, also at 7 p.m.

In Redwood, Rancho Cotate will play at Carrillo and Ukiah will play at Healdsburg.

In the Oak Division, first-place Piner will host fourth-place Windsor, while Cardinal Newman will meet Montgomery at a site to be determined.

The Cardinals and Vikings tied for second in league after Montgomery beat Newman 61-45 on Friday night.

Piner beat Windsor 75-59 on Friday to cap a 10-0 Oak Division season. Santa Rosa finished in fifth and Analy in sixth in the league standings.

Rancho Cotate will host the championship games. The Oak semifinalists play Friday and the Redwood teams play on Feb. 15. Girls games begin at 6 p.m. and the boys tip off at 7:30 p.m.

Casa Grande football players commit to universities

Two more Sonoma County football players have committed to universities where they will continue their athletic and academic careers.

Casa Grande’s Dom McHale will attend the University of San Diego, his coach John Antonio announced.

McHale had 29 receptions for 487 yards (16.8 average) this year for the Gauchos, including an 89-yard catch and nine touchdowns.

McHale is a stellar student, too, just 20 points shy of perfection on his SAT, Antonio said.

He will attend the Division I private Roman Catholic university in San Diego and play for the Toreros in the West Coast Conference.

Casa Grande quarterback Miguel Robertson also signed a letter of intent this week. He will attend Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology in Indiana, a Division III school in the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference.

The 6-2, 165-pound quarterback brings along a 4.33 grade point average to the Fightin’ Engineers squad.

Small-school trio named to All-State football team

Three local football players have been named to the 41st annual Cal-Hi Sports small-schools All-State football team.

Gio Antonini, who played defensive line for St. Vincent de Paul in Petaluma, was chosen for the first-team defense squad.

Last season, the 6-foot-3, 250-pounder was named to the second-team offense.

Antonini signed a letter of intent this week to play football at Western Oregon University, an NCAA Division II school in the Great Northwest Athletic Conference.

This season, the team was 7-4 and shared the GNAC Championship with Central Washington.

Two other players were named to the second-team offense: Wide receiver Semaj Clark of Lower Lake, a 6-1, 160-pound senior, and running back Ivan Robledo of St. Helena, a 5-11, 210-pound sophomore.