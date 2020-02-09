College basketball roundup: Stanford, Cal fall in Pac-12 play

McKinley Wright IV scored 21 points, D’Shawn Schwartz added 20 and the 24th-ranked Buffs overcame a cold start at home, a coach who lost his cool and a 16-point second-half deficit to beat short-handed Stanford, 81-74.

All of Tyler Bey’s 11 points and nine of his dozen boards came in the second half when the Buffaloes shot 70% from the floor, 100% from behind the arc and 85% from the stripe. That followed an awful first half in which the Buffs shot 28% from the floor, 23% from three-point range and 54% from the line.

At 19-5 overall and atop the Pac-12 at 8-3, the Buffaloes are off to the best start in their history.

Stanford (16-7, 5-5), which led 39-23 early in the second half, lost its leading scorer, Oscar da Silva, to a head laceration on a scary collision early in the second half, and he finished with 3 points, 13 below his average.

Jaiden Delaire scored 19, Tyrell Terry had 18, Spencer Jones 14 and Isaac White 12 for the Cardinal.

The Buffs trailed 33-22 at halftime following a five-point swing in the final two-tenths of a second of the first half.

Terry fired up a 3-pointer that Eli Parquet got a hand on. Colorado coach Tad Boyle was assessed a technical after Parquet was called for the foul.

Terry sank all five free throws, sending Stanford into the locker room with an 11-point lead instead of 6.

Da Silva left the game with 16:28 remaining after slamming his head on the floor while defending a breakaway by Evan Battey.

Utah 60, Cal 45

Timmy Allen scored 21 points to help host Utah beat Cal on Saturday night.

Eight different players scored to help the Utes (14-9, 5-6 Pac-12) earn their second straight Pac-12 victory.

Matt Bradley scored 13 points and collected seven rebounds to lead Cal (10-13, 4-6). The Bears remain winless in seven true road games this season.

Utah built a double-digit lead multiple times in the first half after taking advantage of a pair of prolonged shooting droughts by Cal.

The Bears went 3½ minutes without scoring a basket, allowing Utah to rip off a 12-2 run for a 17-6 lead.

No. 2 Gonzaga 90, Saint Mary’s 60

Drew Timme scored 20 points and No. 2 Gonzaga made 14 of its first 15 shots to send Saint Mary’s to its worst home loss in 19 years with a 90-60 victory on Saturday night.

The Bulldogs (25-1, 11-0 WCC) turned the highly anticipated showdown between the fierce rivals into a laugher by taking a 20-point lead midway through the first half.

This was the first meeting between the teams since the Gaels shocked the top-ranked Bulldogs in the conference tournament final last March. There would be no repeat performance this time for Saint Mary’s (20-6, 7-4).

Jordan Ford scored 23 points to lead the Gaels.

BYU 90, San Francisco 76

Yoeli Childs had a season-high 32 points as BYU topped visiting San Francisco on Saturday night.

TJ Haws had 13 points and seven assists for BYU (19-7, 8-3 West Coast Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Jake Toolson added 13 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

Jimbo Lull had 22 points for the Dons (16-10, 5-6). Khalil Shabazz added 16 points.

Saint Mary’s women 70, No. 11 Gonzaga 60

Taycee Wedin had career highs of six 3-pointers and 24 points, Sam Simons added 22 points with five 3s and Saint Mary’s ended No. 11 Gonzaga’s 21-game winning streak with a home victory on Saturday.

The winning streak was the longest in the nation.

The Gaels made 14 of 21 from 3-point range and held the Bulldogs to 33% shooting overall.

Madeline Holland added 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting for the Gaels (11-13, 6-7 West Coast Conference).

Jessie Loera led the Bulldogs (23-2, 12-1) with a career-high 19 points and seven assists.