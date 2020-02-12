Subscribe

Former SRJC track coach Pat Ryan dies at 95

KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 12, 2020, 1:17PM
Updated 2 hours ago

Pat Ryan, a highly decorated track and field and cross country coach at Santa Rosa Junior College for decades, died Monday at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital after a long illness. He was 95.

Ryan was twice honored as California Community College Track and Field Coach of the Year. Under Ryan, the Bear Cubs won 11 men’s conference championship titles in the 13 seasons between 1975 and 1987. His women’s squads won four championships. His men’s and women’s cross country teams combined for 12 championships.

This story will be updated.

