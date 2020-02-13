Colin Kaepernick talks about why he's writing a memoir, his NFL hopes in new USA Today interview

Colin Kaepernick hopes his new memoir answers questions about his activism and departure from the NFL, he told USA Today in an exclusive interview.

The former 49ers quarterback is releasing the memoir through the publishing company he recently launched, Kaepernick Publishing, and Audible. The book, which is not yet titled, will be released some time this year.

"I’ve had a lot of questions surrounding what got me to the point of protesting," he said in the interview. "Why did I do it? Why did I do it at that moment? Why wasn’t it earlier in my career? A lot of questions surrounding what led me to that point. Which led me to wanting to share that story and give insight."

Kaepernick also hopes that his publishing company provides minority authors another platform to be published and more control over their own stories.

“I realized being able to control your narrative and tell your story the way you want to is very important,” Kaepernick said.

The book doesn't mean that Kaepernick has given up on the possibility of playing for the NFL. He told USA Today that he's still working out five days a week.

"I’m still waiting on the owners and their partners to stop running from this situation," he said. "So I hope I get a call this off-season. I’ll be looking forward to it.”