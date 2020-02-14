Men's college basketball roundup: Stanford rally comes up short

Remy Martin scored 24 points, including a key layup in the final 32 seconds, helping Arizona State hold on for a 74-69 victory over host Stanford on Thursday night.

Alonzo Verge Jr. added 19 points for the Sun Devils (16-8, 7-4 Pac-12), who won their fourth straight and sixth of seven overall. Kimani Lawrence had 11 points.

Tyrell Terry matched his career-high with 24 points for the Cardinal (16-8, 5-6), who lost their sixth in seven games after opening conference play with a 4-0 mark.

Jaiden Delaire added 11 points for Stanford, which had beat the Sun Devils seven of their previous eight trips to Maples Pavilion.

Terry instigated a run that brought Stanford within 68-65 going into the final minute but two costly turnovers stalled the comeback bid.

Terry scored 20 or more points for the eight time and has reached double figures in scoring in all but one of his 23 games.

Arizona 68, Cal 52

Zeke Nnaji had 21 points and five rebounds, and Arizona overcame a sluggish game offensively to beat Cal in Berkeley on Thursday night.

Dylan Smith added 14 points and Nico Mannion had 10 points and five assists to help the Wildcats (17-7, 7-4 Pac-12) bounce back from a home loss to UCLA that knocked Arizona out of the Top 25.

Matt Bradley had 19 points and eight rebounds for Cal (10-4, 4-7). The Golden Bears have lost three straight and four of six.

Nnaji dominated on a night when Arizona’s offense sputtered. The Wildcats committed only 10 turnovers but most were unforced errors. Mannion twice threw the ball into the stands.

Arizona also struggled beyond the arc where it was 3 of 13 until Smith made back-to-back shots and Max Hazzard added a third. That capped a 15-4 run that put Arizona ahead 62-43.

USF 70, Santa Clara 61

Jimbo Lull recorded 16 points and 14 rebounds Thursday night as visiting San Francisco topped Santa Clara.

Charles Minlend added 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Dons.

Jamaree Bouyea had 17 points and seven assists for San Francisco (17-10, 6-6 West Coast Conference). Dzmitry Ryuny added 10 points.

Jaden Bediako had 14 points for the Broncos (18-8, 5-6). Keshawn Justice added 12 points. DJ Mitchell had 12 points and 10 rebounds.