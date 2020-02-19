Benefield: Cardinal Newman's Anya Choice hopes scoring milestone just the start of a special season

In 56 years, no basketball player has scored more points.

Cardinal Newman’s senior guard Anya Choice has more than 2,105 career points as a four-year varsity player. She passed former standout guard Maiya Flores’ record of 1,583 back in December and has spent every game since padding her lead on the all-time list. She also owns the record for made 3s in a game at nine and is tied for the single-game assist record at 10.

And on Jan. 30, she became the first-ever Cardinal Newman player to top the 2,000 career points mark with her 30-point effort in the Cardinals’ 79-19 win over Ukiah in North Bay League-Oak Division play.

Choice, who is committed to play for the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos next fall, has all the tools, according to Cardinal Newman head coach Monica Mertle.

“Her skill set is super refined,” she said. “I have not seen a lot of high school players who have as refined a skill set as she has.”

Choice is a guard who stands 5 feet, 8 inches but somehow plays bigger. And smaller. She does not shy away from driving in among the tall trees in the key and has the strength to muscle in put-backs. But she also plays with a shimmery grace that has an effervescence.

Fellow senior Emma Nordby said there can indeed be competing vibes within her highly competitive, and longtime, teammate.

“On court she is very serious,” she said. “When we are playing pretty good she can lighten up a little bit, but when it’s game time she has her game face on.”

The year before Choice arrived at Cardinal Newman, they were Division 4 state champs. What Choice really wants is a piece of that. When asked about her scoring prowess and what it means to her to be the all-time best in Cardinal Newman history, she pretty quickly changes the subject.

“I’m happy to start the 2,000-point club, but I mean, the ultimate goal is winning state. That other stuff like that doesn’t matter too much to me,” she said.

Choice is 107-18 so far in her high school career. She’s never lost a North Bay League game. In fact, in the past four years the Cardinals have won their NBL contests by an average of 46.5 points.

Choice averaged eight points per outing as a freshman coming off the bench. That team was bumped to the Open Division in the CIF state basketball championship tournament, where they were the No. 7 seed and posted upsets over No. 2 Carondelet and No. 3 Pinewood before falling to No. 1 Archbishop Mitty in the semifinal.

As a sophomore, Choice moved into the starting lineup and averaged 15 points per game on a team that lost in the North Coast Section Division 3 final before again being moved up to the Open Division in the state tournament, where they lost in the first round to St. Mary’s.

Her junior year, her scoring jumped to 21 points per game. That season the Cardinals were upset in the semifinals of the NCS Division 3 tournament and upset again in the opening round of the CIF Division 1 tournament.