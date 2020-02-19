Subscribe

Benefield: Cardinal Newman's Anya Choice hopes scoring milestone just the start of a special season

KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
February 18, 2020
In 56 years, no basketball player has scored more points.

Cardinal Newman’s senior guard Anya Choice has more than 2,105 career points as a four-year varsity player. She passed former standout guard Maiya Flores’ record of 1,583 back in December and has spent every game since padding her lead on the all-time list. She also owns the record for made 3s in a game at nine and is tied for the single-game assist record at 10.

And on Jan. 30, she became the first-ever Cardinal Newman player to top the 2,000 career points mark with her 30-point effort in the Cardinals’ 79-19 win over Ukiah in North Bay League-Oak Division play.

Choice, who is committed to play for the UC Santa Barbara Gauchos next fall, has all the tools, according to Cardinal Newman head coach Monica Mertle.

“Her skill set is super refined,” she said. “I have not seen a lot of high school players who have as refined a skill set as she has.”

Choice is a guard who stands 5 feet, 8 inches but somehow plays bigger. And smaller. She does not shy away from driving in among the tall trees in the key and has the strength to muscle in put-backs. But she also plays with a shimmery grace that has an effervescence.

Fellow senior Emma Nordby said there can indeed be competing vibes within her highly competitive, and longtime, teammate.

“On court she is very serious,” she said. “When we are playing pretty good she can lighten up a little bit, but when it’s game time she has her game face on.”

The year before Choice arrived at Cardinal Newman, they were Division 4 state champs. What Choice really wants is a piece of that. When asked about her scoring prowess and what it means to her to be the all-time best in Cardinal Newman history, she pretty quickly changes the subject.

“I’m happy to start the 2,000-point club, but I mean, the ultimate goal is winning state. That other stuff like that doesn’t matter too much to me,” she said.

Choice is 107-18 so far in her high school career. She’s never lost a North Bay League game. In fact, in the past four years the Cardinals have won their NBL contests by an average of 46.5 points.

Choice averaged eight points per outing as a freshman coming off the bench. That team was bumped to the Open Division in the CIF state basketball championship tournament, where they were the No. 7 seed and posted upsets over No. 2 Carondelet and No. 3 Pinewood before falling to No. 1 Archbishop Mitty in the semifinal.

As a sophomore, Choice moved into the starting lineup and averaged 15 points per game on a team that lost in the North Coast Section Division 3 final before again being moved up to the Open Division in the state tournament, where they lost in the first round to St. Mary’s.

Her junior year, her scoring jumped to 21 points per game. That season the Cardinals were upset in the semifinals of the NCS Division 3 tournament and upset again in the opening round of the CIF Division 1 tournament.

This season, the Cardinals are 26-2 overall, with their two losses a 56-38 defeat by Sierra Canyon of Chatsworth at the West Coast Jamboree in December and a 45-44 loss to Clovis North three days later.

Their success this season got them bumped up to the first-ever Open Division of the NCS girls basketball tournament, where they are the third seed. They host No. 6 Heritage High of Brentwood (21-5 overall, 10-0 in the Bay Valley League) at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Because they were selected to compete in the section’s new Open Division, the Cardinals earn an automatic bid to NorCals.

And for Choice, that’s simply step one, and step two, in the master plan: A state title.

“Yeah, that’s the goal,” Choice said. It feels like the only prize left to grab in Choice’s prep career.

If it sounds like Choice has been effortlessly golden in her career, that’s not totally true. Her physical gifts have been apparent from the start, but Choice said she’s worked hard on the mental component of competition.

Mertle recalled the time last season that Choice was off to a cold start in a key showcase game. Her answer to the offensive funk? Defense. She asked to be assigned La Jolla Country Day’s McDonald’s All-American and University of Oregon-bound Te-Hina Paopao.

“She locked her up,” Mertle said. “She’s a great defender and she thrives on competition.”

And from that, her offensive game opened up.

In the Cardinals’ win against Regis Jesuit out of Aurora, Colorado, on Jan. 18, Choice was 1 of 5 from the free-throw line early in the game. She told a reporter after the game she got her mind straight at halftime because she knew the game might come down to late fouls and one-and-ones. She was perfect from the line in the fourth quarter and iced the Cardinals’ 48-43 win. Choice had 23 points and was named player of the game.

Something like that, a halftime recalibration, is something Choice consciously worked on in her high school career. She just calls it her “mental.”

In the early days in a Newman uniform, Choice used to let mistakes rattle her — like, say, going 1 for 5 from the line early in a game. So any mistake might in reality last a moment or two, but for Choice it would linger and continue to affect her game.

“When she was young, she would make a mistake and get down on herself,” Mertle said. “It comes from a good place. It’s because she is so driven and she wants to succeed.”

So they worked on it. Mertle described it as helping Choice get out of her own way. Choice describes it as simply growing up.

“My mental was a little off when I was younger. I gave in easily when things got tough, but now I’m over that,” she said. “It’s changed my game more than anything, more than any physical skill.”

That’s not to say that a perfectionist isn’t lurking somewhere there in that No. 10 jersey.

“I’m still hard on myself, but it won’t show,” she said.

Nordby calls Choice a generous teammate. She uses the word “awesome” a lot when describing her.

“She’s a great teammate,” she said. “On the court, she really knows where to put people.”

She’s a shooter with a passer’s generosity. If she drives, a long-range shooter like, say, senior Christina Bacci can float on the exterior, hands at the ready for a kickout.

“She really knows how to attack the rim and get her teammates open,” Nordby said.

But she clearly can create openings for herself as well. And Mertle calls Choice a complete player — someone who can get points in a variety of different ways.

“The perimeter, she attacks the basket and the mid-range game,” Mertle said. “She has a great pull-up game, especially for a female basketball player.

“One game she had nine 3s,” she said. “And she’ll have another game where she’ll have a bunch of pull-ups.”

And she’s selective. It’s not bombs-away with Choice.

“She’s not a volume shooter. Some players are shooting 30 times to score 30 points,” Mertle said.

But beyond all of that, beyond all of the physical gifts and the improved mental piece, there is one other key to Choice’s success — perhaps the biggest piece of the puzzle.

“In addition to her skill set and the person that she is, she loves basketball,” Mertle said. “She loves the game.”

And it shows.

You can reach staff columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com, on Twitter @benefield and on Instagram at kerry.benefield.

