Young A's catcher Sean Murphy aims to build relationships with pitching staff

MESA, Arizona — Jesús Luzardo can remember one time he and Sean Murphy weren’t on the same page.

The A’s top prospects were in Northwest Arkansas, playing the Naturals with the Double-A Midland RockHounds. Luzardo was pitching, Murphy behind the plate.

Luzardo doesn’t remember who was up to bat — “a big guy, their No. 4 hitter” — but he remembers the count. He and Murphy decided during their pregame rundown that absolutely no 0-2 fastball would be thrown up to this guy. Luzardo got him to 0-2, and Murphy called for a fastball up in the zone. Luzardo shook him off; it must’ve been a mistake.

They met on the mound for Murphy to plead his case. He had a good read on the batter’s swing, he said. They could blow a fastball by him. Luzardo went with it.

“He hit it out,” Luzardo said this week, recalling the exchange from his locker at Hohokam Stadium. He remembers shooting Murphy a dead stare, and Murphy shrugging in exasperation. “That was extremely on me. … It was and wasn’t. But it was because I threw it. I remember butting heads about it, but after we talked about it and just laughed.”

Murphy wouldn’t let Luzardo shoulder any blame. He wears his mistakes, but the third-round pick from the 2016 draft out of Wright State has rarely made any in his rapid rise through the Oakland A’s system.

“He takes pride in it,” Luzardo said of Murphy’s game calling. “He takes responsibility for what he puts down. That was probably the only time that’s ever happened, where he called something and it went south. And I’m not mad about it.”

Some may wonder if a 25-year-old with 21 big league games of experience (including last year’s AL wild-card game) is ready to shoulder the lion’s share of catching duties on this A’s team gunning for a division title and beyond. Carlos Perez, at age 29 and with parts of four seasons in the majors under his belt, is a non-roster invitee and the most veteran catcher in camp. Fellow rookies Austin Allen (26) and Jonah Heim (24) are the other two catchers behind Murphy on the active roster depth chart.

Age is just a number, though. In fact, the A’s were hoping to get Murphy in the game sooner, but a slew of knee injuries stunted Murphy’s rapid ascent to the big leagues. He finally arrived last September and more than held his own.

His timing couldn’t have been better. Luzardo and A.J. Puk, two rookies being counted on heavily to bolster the rotation this season, evolved and synched with Murphy in the minor leagues. The trio know each other’s tendencies.

“That helps,” manager Bob Melvin said. “That speeds up the process and now you’re just out there playing.”

In 2019, Murphy caught Luzardo in five of his six outings; he caught Puk five times in his 10 appearances. That familiarity can’t be undervalued.

“It was basically, we both prepared a little more up here,” Luzardo said. “But in terms of conversations, we’ve done this before. He knows where I’m throwing my pitches, he knows everything about me.”

Murphy is fluent with one corner of the staff, but how does affinity for game calling translate to the pitchers he isn’t as in tuned with? After all, veterans Mike Fiers, Frankie Montas and Sean Manaea are all back and expected to anchor the rotation and the bullpen is loaded with veterans.

Luzardo points to Murphy’s attention to detail throughout his minor league career. He was always in the film room, compiling detailed notes about every hitter. The A’s are confident that Murphy’s good habits will ease his transition in the big leagues.

But building that same level of rapport is still an adjustment.

“They’ll see the work he puts in will help build the rapport,” bullpen coach Marcus Jensen said. “He’s proven himself throughout the minor leagues, but he’s going to have to continue to prove himself up here. But the work ethic is certainly not in question, the work ethic is certainly not in question, it’s a matter of adjusting to the game.”

Murphy’s strong framing ability is one element that might accelerate his big league transition, veterans on the A’s staff have noticed.

“I think the framing part is the hardest part and he had it already,” A’s reliever Joakim Soria said. “A young catcher, to be able to hold Liam Hendriks’ slider and make it a strike, that’s what makes a young catcher special. The ability to make good pitches strikes.”

A quick search into Statcast’s database doesn’t flash the most promising framing numbers for Murphy. Out of qualified catchers to take more than 200 pitches last season, Murphy converted 46.9% of non-swing pitches into called strikes, which ranks 61st.